Sandstone Tiles, Pavers and Cladding by Cinajus

Teakwood Sandstone is a natural sandstone product available in sawn, sandblasted or rockface finishes. The sawn finish pictured is available in many different sizes and thicknesses to suit any paving, tiling, coping or cladding application.



A range of sizes are available for all Teakwood Sandstone products



Sandstone Sawn is available in 600 x 400 x 20mm, 800 x 400 x 30mm and 600 x 300 x 40mm with 40mm bullnosed coping

Sandstone Sandblasted is available in 900 x 450 x 30mm and 30mm Jumbo Pattern with 900 x 400 x 40mm bullnosed coping

Sandstone Cladding is available in a thin veneer 15-30mm thick and a larger random rockface 50-100mm thick

When used around a saltwater pool, Cinajus recommend pre-sealing sandstone with Dry-Treat 40SK to prevent salt attack. Sealing after installation with Dry-Treat Stain-Proof is also recommended.

