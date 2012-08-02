Sandstone Tiles, Pavers and Cladding by Cinajus
Last Updated on 02 Aug 2012
Teakwood Sandstone is a natural sandstone product that is available in a variety of finishes, sizes and thicknesses.
Overview
Teakwood Sandstone is a natural sandstone product available in sawn, sandblasted or rockface finishes. The sawn finish pictured is available in many different sizes and thicknesses to suit any paving, tiling, coping or cladding application.
A range of sizes are available for all Teakwood Sandstone products
- Sandstone Sawn is available in 600 x 400 x 20mm, 800 x 400 x 30mm and 600 x 300 x 40mm with 40mm bullnosed coping
- Sandstone Sandblasted is available in 900 x 450 x 30mm and 30mm Jumbo Pattern with 900 x 400 x 40mm bullnosed coping
- Sandstone Cladding is available in a thin veneer 15-30mm thick and a larger random rockface 50-100mm thick
Cinajus offers the finest quality Teakwood Sandstone in Australia and stocks over 2000m2 at all times.
Cinajus provide you with the best advice on stone selection, installation and maintenance.
When used around a saltwater pool, Cinajus recommend pre-sealing sandstone with Dry-Treat 40SK to prevent salt attack. Sealing after installation with Dry-Treat Stain-Proof is also recommended.