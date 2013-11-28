Safety and Security with 3M Scotchshield

Sunscreen Window Tinting provides safety and security from flying or broken glass shards caused by violent weather and burglars with 3M Scotchshield. 3M Scotchshield is a patented security film with 39 thin micro layers, constructed in a cross directional weave for superior strength against heavy and repeated impact.

Patented security film to deter smash and grab burglars

Safety and security window films provide security against burglars by holding the glass in place, preventing quick access to criminals and often slows them down. The thin films ensure that the film is stretched instead of tearing when the glass breaks, keeping the window in the frame.



Proven to be 130 times more resistant to tearing and has the ability to withstand impact of 400 foot pound impact level of ANSIZ97.1 Standard in comparison to other competitive window films in the market.



Resilient shield makes glass safer for children

3M Scotchshield is a resilient shield that bonds to the inside of existing windows and doors, even when the glass is broken, the film holds the glass together to reduce the likelihood of children getting hurt from glass shards.



Enhance safety, security, comfort and style

Additional benefits of installing 3M Scotchshield.

Reject up to 79% of the sun’s infrared light from penetrating the window to reduce energy consumption especially in warmer months

Blocks up to 99.9% of the sun’s harmful UV rays which is the main cause of skin cancer

Awarded ‘Seal of Recommendation’ from The Skin Cancer Foundation for effective protection against UV rays

Transparent tinting will not change interior or exterior appearance compared to traditional window films

Available in two window film styles - clear or lightly tinted

Comprehensive 12-year warranty for commercial applications and Lifetime Warranty for residential applications



Protection against all forms of graffiti

Scotchgard Anti-Graffiti Window Film provides protection for glass, surfaces and windows from vandalism and damage made from acid etching, scratches, gouges and graffiti.



Sunscreen Window Tinting offers a wide range of 3M window films to help conserve energy and protect interiors from fading and glare while also delivering an aesthetically pleasing appearance.