SUNPAL® Multiwall Polycarbonate Standing-Seam Architectural System

SUNPAL Multi is an advanced multiwall polycarbonate panel system that combines proven design, light transmission, thermal insulation and strength.

It offers a lightweight, leak-proof design that can withstand very high loads and accommodate expansion and contraction. The system’s distinct advantages make it ideal for long-term application on many types of projects.

As with any true architectural glazing system, SUNPAL Multi is appropriate for a variety of roofing and cladding designs, flat or curved.

Main benefits:

Withstands very high loads

Accommodates expansion and contraction

Simple and fast installation

Leak proof

High thermal insulation

Ideal for curved designs

Double sided UV protection

Available with SolarSmart™ cool light colours

Suitable applications: