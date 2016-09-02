SUNPAL® Multiwall Polycarbonate Standing-Seam Architectural System
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016
Overview
SUNPAL Multi is an advanced multiwall polycarbonate panel system that combines proven design, light transmission, thermal insulation and strength.
It offers a lightweight, leak-proof design that can withstand very high loads and accommodate expansion and contraction. The system’s distinct advantages make it ideal for long-term application on many types of projects.
As with any true architectural glazing system, SUNPAL Multi is appropriate for a variety of roofing and cladding designs, flat or curved.
Main benefits:
- Withstands very high loads
- Accommodates expansion and contraction
- Simple and fast installation
- Leak proof
- High thermal insulation
- Ideal for curved designs
- Double sided UV protection
- Available with SolarSmart™ cool light colours
Suitable applications:
- Roofing and cladding
- Flat or curved roofs and exterior walls