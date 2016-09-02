Logo
SUNPAL� Multi skylights at Huizhou Stadium - China
SUNPAL® Multiwall Polycarbonate Standing-Seam Architectural System
SUNPAL� Multi curtain wall at the national tennis centre - Melbourne
Skylight/roof at the Mercedez Benz R&D center - Bangalore, India
SUNPAL� Multi residential pergola - Australia
SUNPAL� Multi residential curtain wall - New Zealand
Study pods at Griffith College - Gold Coast, Australia
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

SUNPAL Multi is an advanced multiwall polycarbonate panel system that combines proven design, light transmission, thermal insulation and strength.

Overview
Description

SUNPAL Multi is an advanced multiwall polycarbonate panel system that combines proven design, light transmission, thermal insulation and strength.

It offers a lightweight, leak-proof design that can withstand very high loads and accommodate expansion and contraction. The system’s distinct advantages make it ideal for long-term application on many types of projects.

As with any true architectural glazing system, SUNPAL Multi is appropriate for a variety of roofing and cladding designs, flat or curved.

Main benefits:

  • Withstands very high loads
  • Accommodates expansion and contraction
  • Simple and fast installation
  • Leak proof
  • High thermal insulation
  • Ideal for curved designs
  • Double sided UV protection
  • Available with SolarSmart™ cool light colours

Suitable applications:

  • Roofing and cladding
  • Flat or curved roofs and exterior walls
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sunpal Aus brochure

673.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sunpal roof installation

180.18 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
