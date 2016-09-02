Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Palram Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SUNLITE� Display in Calvin Klein Store - USA
SUNLITE� skylight at Fun Republic Mall - Coimbatore, India
SUNLITE� Domestic Pergola - Germany
SUNLITE� skylights at Beijing Airport Terminal 3 - China
SUNLITE� skylight at Terme Jezercica - Croatia
SUNLITE� residential conservatory roofing - UK
SUNLITE� Display in Calvin Klein Store - USA
SUNLITE� skylight at Fun Republic Mall - Coimbatore, India
SUNLITE� Domestic Pergola - Germany
SUNLITE� skylights at Beijing Airport Terminal 3 - China
SUNLITE� skylight at Terme Jezercica - Croatia
SUNLITE� residential conservatory roofing - UK

SUNLITE® Flat Multiwall Polycarbonate Sheet

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

SUNLITE has a cellular polycarbonate structure that yields a lightweight sheet with high impact strength and superior thermal insulation.

Overview
Description

SUNLITE has a cellular polycarbonate structure that yields a lightweight sheet with high impact strength and superior thermal insulation.

High light transmission makes SUNLITE ideal for varied roofing, wall cladding, and glazing applications.

Interior designers and advertisers take advantage of SUNLITE’s special appearance and add a unique touch to their designs.

The SUNLITE product range includes heat-blocking SolarSmart™ sheets that reduce heat build-up and anti-condensation treatment for greenhouses and garden centres.

Main benefits:

  • High thermal insulation
  • Extremely Lightweight yet impact resistant
  • High light transmission
  • Excellent structural durability
  • Weather and UV resistant
  • Blocks virtually all UV radiation
  • Easy to handle and install
  • High fire ratings

Typical Applications:

  • Architectural roofing and glazing
  • Skylights and sidelights
  • Conservatory roofing
  • Covered walkways
  • Illuminated signage and displays
  • Decorative partitions
  • Greenhouse and garden centre roofing
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sunlite installation instructions

266.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sunlite warranty

198.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sunlite flyer

664.08 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap