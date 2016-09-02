SUNLITE® Flat Multiwall Polycarbonate Sheet
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016
SUNLITE has a cellular polycarbonate structure that yields a lightweight sheet with high impact strength and superior thermal insulation.
Overview
High light transmission makes SUNLITE ideal for varied roofing, wall cladding, and glazing applications.
Interior designers and advertisers take advantage of SUNLITE’s special appearance and add a unique touch to their designs.
The SUNLITE product range includes heat-blocking SolarSmart™ sheets that reduce heat build-up and anti-condensation treatment for greenhouses and garden centres.
Main benefits:
- High thermal insulation
- Extremely Lightweight yet impact resistant
- High light transmission
- Excellent structural durability
- Weather and UV resistant
- Blocks virtually all UV radiation
- Easy to handle and install
- High fire ratings
Typical Applications:
- Architectural roofing and glazing
- Skylights and sidelights
- Conservatory roofing
- Covered walkways
- Illuminated signage and displays
- Decorative partitions
- Greenhouse and garden centre roofing