SUNLITE® Flat Multiwall Polycarbonate Sheet

SUNLITE has a cellular polycarbonate structure that yields a lightweight sheet with high impact strength and superior thermal insulation.

High light transmission makes SUNLITE ideal for varied roofing, wall cladding, and glazing applications.

Interior designers and advertisers take advantage of SUNLITE’s special appearance and add a unique touch to their designs.

The SUNLITE product range includes heat-blocking SolarSmart™ sheets that reduce heat build-up and anti-condensation treatment for greenhouses and garden centres.

Main benefits:

High thermal insulation

Extremely Lightweight yet impact resistant

High light transmission

Excellent structural durability

Weather and UV resistant

Blocks virtually all UV radiation

Easy to handle and install

High fire ratings

Typical Applications: