SUNGLAZE™ solid polycarbonate standing-seam architectural system
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016
SUNGLAZE is an architectural system that offers smart design, elegant appearance, versatility, low maintenance and sustainable performance to various architectural challenges.
Overview
Description
SUNGLAZE incorporates proprietary standing-seam profiling and glazing that enable wide spans and high loading capacity. It can be specified in various lengths to match different structures, including flat and curved designs.
Main benefits:
- Glass-like clear appearance
- Standing seam leak-proof performance
- Free thermal expansion
- Caulking and silicone free
- Withstands high loads
- Easy, fast and safe installation
- Minimal maintenance
Suitable applications:
- Architectural projects
- Commercial and retail
- Sports venues roofing
- Covered walkways
- Open markets
- Service stations
- Entrances
- Pool covers