SUNGLAZE™ solid polycarbonate standing-seam architectural system

SUNGLAZE is an architectural system that offers smart design, elegant appearance, versatility, low maintenance and sustainable performance to various architectural challenges.

SUNGLAZE incorporates proprietary standing-seam profiling and glazing that enable wide spans and high loading capacity. It can be specified in various lengths to match different structures, including flat and curved designs.

Main benefits:

Glass-like clear appearance

Standing seam leak-proof performance

Free thermal expansion

Caulking and silicone free

Withstands high loads

Easy, fast and safe installation

Minimal maintenance

Suitable applications: