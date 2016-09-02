Logo
SUNGLAZE� Glazing at Anvers Confectionary - Australia
SUNGLAZE� canopy at a Federal Police station - Australia
SUNGLAZE� roofing at Hangzhou Airport - China
SUNGLAZE� Canopy at Mt. Barker Hotel - Australia
SUNGLAZE� residential pergola - Israel
SUNGLAZE� skylight at Manufactura outlet - Ukraine
SUNGLAZE™ solid polycarbonate standing-seam architectural system

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

SUNGLAZE is an architectural system that offers smart design, elegant appearance, versatility, low maintenance and sustainable performance to various architectural challenges.

Overview
Description

SUNGLAZE is an architectural system that offers smart design, elegant appearance, versatility, low maintenance and sustainable performance to various architectural challenges.

SUNGLAZE incorporates proprietary standing-seam profiling and glazing that enable wide spans and high loading capacity. It can be specified in various lengths to match different structures, including flat and curved designs.

Main benefits:

  • Glass-like clear appearance
  • Standing seam leak-proof performance
  • Free thermal expansion
  • Caulking and silicone free
  • Withstands high loads
  • Easy, fast and safe installation
  • Minimal maintenance

Suitable applications:

  • Architectural projects
  • Commercial and retail
  • Sports venues roofing
  • Covered walkways
  • Open markets
  • Service stations
  • Entrances
  • Pool covers
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Palram chemical resistance flyer

126.2 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Palram safety data sheet

93.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sungaze brochure

828.7 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
