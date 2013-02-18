Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
SPARC
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015

SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013

From 27-29 May 2015, the Sydney Exhibition Centre, Glebe Island, Sydney will play host to SPARC International lighting festival.

Overview
Description

From 27-29 May 2015, the Sydney Exhibition Centre, Glebe Island, Sydney will play host to SPARC International lighting festival. This world class lighting exhibition includes an international speaker program as well as a spectacular gala dinner.

SPARC International lighting event

  • See, touch and experience the latest in lighting technology
  • Attend educational seminars and social networking events

World class event for the lighting industry
Attendees include:

  • Architects
  • Interior designers
  • Lighting designers
  • Landscape architects
  • Builders
  • Facility managers
  • Electrical contractors
  • Lighting suppliers
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SPARC International Lighting Event 2015

218.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDarlinghurst, NSW

PO Box 323

02 9360 3600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap