SPARC - International Lighting Event 27-29 May 2015
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013
From 27-29 May 2015, the Sydney Exhibition Centre, Glebe Island, Sydney will play host to SPARC International lighting festival.
Overview
Description
From 27-29 May 2015, the Sydney Exhibition Centre, Glebe Island, Sydney will play host to SPARC International lighting festival. This world class lighting exhibition includes an international speaker program as well as a spectacular gala dinner.
SPARC International lighting event
- See, touch and experience the latest in lighting technology
- Attend educational seminars and social networking events
World class event for the lighting industry
Attendees include:
- Architects
- Interior designers
- Lighting designers
- Landscape architects
- Builders
- Facility managers
- Electrical contractors
- Lighting suppliers