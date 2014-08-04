SOLbond Solar Panel System from TCK Solar

SOLbond is a German engineered and manufactured ultrathin solar panel system that is designed for all flat trapezoidal and composite roofs. Defying previous standards of possibility, SOLbond condenses all the power of TCK Solar into a revolutionary system that is only as thin as the glass.

The lightweight panels of SOLbond are ideal for areas with low load-bearing reserves

PV solution with frameless crystalline module and glass reinforced plastic rail system

Quick and simple installation

Minimum static rooftop load

Module weight of less than 10kg/m²

Backed by a 10 year product guarantee, 25 year adhesive bond warranty and five-stage performance guarantee over 25 years.

Frameless and neat, the SOLbond panel system produces sleek solar power solutions that leave the architectural style of the building undisturbed

Symmetrical rail system allows for even weight dispersal across the roof

Uses a unique glass-reinforced-plastic rail system

Panels protect the structural soundness of the building

German engineered adhesive solutions make the systems immune to high winds and snowfall

Panels maintain a high power density of up to 155Wp/m2

SOLbond panels with flat photovoltaic (PV) arrays, have substantial thermal benefits, reducing the amount of heat reaching the roof by about 38%. They maintain cooler temperatures under the roof during warm periods, and keep warmth in during cool nights.