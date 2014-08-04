SOLbond Solar Panel System from TCK Solar
Last Updated on 04 Aug 2014
SOLbond from TCK Solar is an ultrathin solar panel system that is designed for all flat trapezoidal and composite roofs.
Overview
SOLbond is a German engineered and manufactured ultrathin solar panel system that is designed for all flat trapezoidal and composite roofs. Defying previous standards of possibility, SOLbond condenses all the power of TCK Solar into a revolutionary system that is only as thin as the glass.
The lightweight panels of SOLbond are ideal for areas with low load-bearing reserves
- PV solution with frameless crystalline module and glass reinforced plastic rail system
- Quick and simple installation
- Minimum static rooftop load
- Module weight of less than 10kg/m²
Backed by a 10 year product guarantee, 25 year adhesive bond warranty and five-stage performance guarantee over 25 years.
Frameless and neat, the SOLbond panel system produces sleek solar power solutions that leave the architectural style of the building undisturbed
- Symmetrical rail system allows for even weight dispersal across the roof
- Uses a unique glass-reinforced-plastic rail system
- Panels protect the structural soundness of the building
- German engineered adhesive solutions make the systems immune to high winds and snowfall
- Panels maintain a high power density of up to 155Wp/m2
SOLbond panels with flat photovoltaic (PV) arrays, have substantial thermal benefits, reducing the amount of heat reaching the roof by about 38%. They maintain cooler temperatures under the roof during warm periods, and keep warmth in during cool nights.