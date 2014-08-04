SOLON Solar Panels from TCK Solar

TCK Solar delivers superior solar system solutions that are designed for optimum durability and performance. The core business of SOLON Energy from TCK Solar, is the manufacturing of high quality solar panels in various performances and designs as well as large scale solar power plants.

SOLON solar panels go through rigorous performance and safety checks before leaving the factory

Produced in a highly automated production

Multiple integrated performance and quality checks ensure consistent top quality

Visual inspections take place to ensure the highest customer satisfaction

The SOLON panels are designed and tested to withstand double the Australian industry regulations and are covered under a 10 year product warranty and 25 years performance guarantee. In the very rare occasion of a warranty claim within the next 25 years TCK Solar or the global support team of SOLON Energy will organise the exchange of the solar panel for you.