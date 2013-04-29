SI Direct business model by SI Retail is the most effective solution to fit out a chain of stores
A complete shopfitting solution from conception to delivery with ensured quality and affordable costing.
Overview
Description
An all inclusive solution, SI Retail developed the SI Direct business model to provide customised solutions for all your shopfitting requirements from concept through to delivery at the lowest overall cost while ensuring high quality.
A complete process with development support from beginning to end
- The Australian Business Development team will design a plan specific to your individual needs
- Once the project has been collated, the China Coordination Centre and both teams confirm that all information has been conveyed exactly
- China Coordination Centre will then provide feedback to the Australian team on all checkpoints throughout the process
- Project is then dispatched to selected partner factories for manufacturing
- Kit products and label pallets in China according to store requirements and packing containers for efficient unloading
- Bulk shipped direct to stores or to the destination of your choice
- Established office and bond warehouse in China to provide direct sourcing, manufacturing and shipping
- Ensures that supply chain is fully controlled through the entire process
- Removes the middleman so costs are reduced while controlling quality and minimising risks
- Achieve the most efficient lead times by working directly through the process
- Driving a selection of processes that eliminates waste and allows the most direct route for project management, manufacturing and distribution designed specifically for each business partner
- Bilingual team of designers, quality controllers, project coordinators, product buyers and a logistic team in China
- A perfect balance of Australian and Chinese management for the unique ability to completely understand your requirements and correctly convey them throughout the manufacturing and shipping processes
- Exclusive valued relationships with several factories so to deliver endless manufacturing possibilities
- Developed ongoing relationship and essential Guanxi partner factories forged over time with trust
- Having Guanxi with a particular factory your needs and special favours are carried with respect