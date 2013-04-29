SI Direct business model by SI Retail is the most effective solution to fit out a chain of stores

An all inclusive solution, SI Retail developed the SI Direct business model to provide customised solutions for all your shopfitting requirements from concept through to delivery at the lowest overall cost while ensuring high quality.

A complete process with development support from beginning to end

The Australian Business Development team will design a plan specific to your individual needs

Once the project has been collated, the China Coordination Centre and both teams confirm that all information has been conveyed exactly

China Coordination Centre will then provide feedback to the Australian team on all checkpoints throughout the process

Project is then dispatched to selected partner factories for manufacturing

Kit products and label pallets in China according to store requirements and packing containers for efficient unloading

Bulk shipped direct to stores or to the destination of your choice

China office and bond warehouse for complete control

Established office and bond warehouse in China to provide direct sourcing, manufacturing and shipping

Ensures that supply chain is fully controlled through the entire process

Achieve the most efficient lead times by working directly through the process

Driving a selection of processes that eliminates waste and allows the most direct route for project management, manufacturing and distribution designed specifically for each business partner

Effective communication and information management

Bilingual team of designers, quality controllers, project coordinators, product buyers and a logistic team in China

A perfect balance of Australian and Chinese management for the unique ability to completely understand your requirements and correctly convey them throughout the manufacturing and shipping processes

Strong trusted relationship with Chinese factories

Exclusive valued relationships with several factories so to deliver endless manufacturing possibilities

Developed ongoing relationship and essential Guanxi partner factories forged over time with trust

Having Guanxi with a particular factory your needs and special favours are carried with respect

From start to finish, SI Direct Business Model helps you achieve the optimal shopfitting solution to your exact requirements. An experienced SI Direct Business Manager can run you through a free consultation.