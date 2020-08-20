SHER-LOXANE® 800 high-performance polysiloxane finishes
Last Updated on 20 Aug 2020
Sher-Loxane 800 is a versatile, high-performance coating designed for long-term protection in highly corrosive environments. This advanced polysiloxane system delivers a high-gloss finish to bridges and structural steel, and much more in just two coats, reducing total operational costs for a better bottom line.
Overview
Sher-Loxane® 800 High Performance Polysiloxane Finish
Sher-Loxane 800 is a versatile, high-performance coating designed for long-term protection in highly corrosive environments. This advanced polysiloxane system delivers a high-gloss finish to bridges and structural steel, and much more in just two coats, reducing total operational costs for a better bottom line.
Made for long-term asset protection in the most aggressive service conditions, Sher-Loxane 800 coating is a high-solids, high-gloss epoxy polysiloxane that delivers ease of use and cost savings, as well as enhanced aesthetics and durability.
Contact
Level 3, 2 Burbank Place Norwest Business Park0409 366 001
2-44 Graingers Road0409 366 001