Sher-Loxane® 800 High Performance Polysiloxane Finish

Sher-Loxane 800 is a versatile, high-performance coating designed for long-term protection in highly corrosive environments. This advanced polysiloxane system delivers a high-gloss finish to bridges and structural steel, and much more in just two coats, reducing total operational costs for a better bottom line.

Made for long-term asset protection in the most aggressive service conditions, Sher-Loxane 800 coating is a high-solids, high-gloss epoxy polysiloxane that delivers ease of use and cost savings, as well as enhanced aesthetics and durability.