​Rustic Bricks from Texture Panels

Texture Panels offer a variety of faux brick panels for high quality brick imitation walls.

Rustic Bricks give off the classic and historical feel of aged and rustic bricks

Panels are approximately 600 mm high and 1100 mm wide

Ranges from 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch in thickness

Minimal maintenance required

Suitable for all climates due to its durability

Insulates and sound proof

Weatherproof and UV stable for external applications

Highly durable and good R value (5) for internal applications

Available in a range of colours

Burnt orange

Colonial Tan

Dark Grey grout

Dark grout

Old world

Red with grey grout

Tan

White

Rustic Brick Panels from Texture Panels are low maintenance and offers an easy design solution for both interior and exterior applications.