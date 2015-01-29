Logo
Supplier Image
Texture Panels
Rustic Brick in Old World
Rustic Brick in burnt orange
Rustic Brick in Dark
Rustic Brick in White
​Rustic Bricks from Texture Panels

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2015

Historical feel and rustic look faux bricks.

Overview
Description

Texture Panels offer a variety of faux brick panels for high quality brick imitation walls.

Rustic Bricks give off the classic and historical feel of aged and rustic bricks

  • Panels are approximately 600 mm high and 1100 mm wide
  • Ranges from 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch in thickness
  • Minimal maintenance required
  • Suitable for all climates due to its durability
  • Insulates and sound proof
  • Weatherproof and UV stable for external applications
  • Highly durable and good R value (5) for internal applications

Available in a range of colours

  • Burnt orange
  • Colonial Tan
  • Dark Grey grout
  • Dark grout
  • Old world
  • Red with grey grout
  • Tan
  • White

Rustic Brick Panels from Texture Panels are low maintenance and offers an easy design solution for both interior and exterior applications.

Contact
Display AddressNorth Shore, VIC

PO Box 156

03 5278 2588
