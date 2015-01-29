Rustic Bricks from Texture Panels
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2015
Historical feel and rustic look faux bricks.
Overview
Description
Texture Panels offer a variety of faux brick panels for high quality brick imitation walls.
Rustic Bricks give off the classic and historical feel of aged and rustic bricks
- Panels are approximately 600 mm high and 1100 mm wide
- Ranges from 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch in thickness
- Minimal maintenance required
- Suitable for all climates due to its durability
- Insulates and sound proof
- Weatherproof and UV stable for external applications
- Highly durable and good R value (5) for internal applications
Available in a range of colours
- Burnt orange
- Colonial Tan
- Dark Grey grout
- Dark grout
- Old world
- Red with grey grout
- Tan
- White
Rustic Brick Panels from Texture Panels are low maintenance and offers an easy design solution for both interior and exterior applications.