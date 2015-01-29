Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Texture Panels
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Rustic Barnwood Brown
Rustic Barnwood Grey
Rustic Barnwood Brown
Rustic Barnwood Grey

​Rustic Barnwood from Texture Panels

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2015

no data

Overview
Description

Rustic Barnwood from Texture Panels adds rustic charm to a project without the fuss and maintenance of traditional barn wood.

Interlocking design for easy and quick installation

  • Each panel is 24 inches tall and 48 inches wide
  • Ranging from 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch in thickness
  • Simply slide faux panels together for a seamless barn wood finish
  • Weatherproof and UV stable for external applications
  • Fire-rated coating for internal applications
  • Available in brown, grey and weathered

Easy to install interlocking Rustic Barnwood panels create a realistic alternative to traditional barnwood without the rotting, splintering or fading of traditional wood.

Contact
Display AddressNorth Shore, VIC

PO Box 156

03 5278 2588
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap