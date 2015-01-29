Rustic Barnwood from Texture Panels
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2015
Overview
Description
Rustic Barnwood from Texture Panels adds rustic charm to a project without the fuss and maintenance of traditional barn wood.
Interlocking design for easy and quick installation
- Each panel is 24 inches tall and 48 inches wide
- Ranging from 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch in thickness
- Simply slide faux panels together for a seamless barn wood finish
- Weatherproof and UV stable for external applications
- Fire-rated coating for internal applications
- Available in brown, grey and weathered
Easy to install interlocking Rustic Barnwood panels create a realistic alternative to traditional barnwood without the rotting, splintering or fading of traditional wood.