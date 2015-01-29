Rustic Barnwood from Texture Panels adds rustic charm to a project without the fuss and maintenance of traditional barn wood.

Interlocking design for easy and quick installation

Each panel is 24 inches tall and 48 inches wide

Ranging from 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch in thickness

Simply slide faux panels together for a seamless barn wood finish

Weatherproof and UV stable for external applications

Fire-rated coating for internal applications

Available in brown, grey and weathered

Easy to install interlocking Rustic Barnwood panels create a realistic alternative to traditional barnwood without the rotting, splintering or fading of traditional wood.