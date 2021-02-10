Rotary veneers are peeled on a lathe and the result is a natural product with a completely different appearance to sliced veneer. While rotary veneers are still used predominantly in the manufacture of plywood and other engineered wood panels, the unusual and unique appearance of these veneers has struck a chord with architects and designers alike.

High quality rotary veneer sheets are often sold as an alternative to regular sliced veneers coinciding with recent trends towards appearance grade plywood. Rotary veneers can give the look of plywood in situations where the other benefits of plywood are less important, or where a project specifies a requirement which plywood cannot fulfill. Rotary veneer is a great choice.

Each sheet of rotary veneer in a particular species, while similar, are in fact different and therefore projects involving larger numbers of sheets naturally create a distinctive and unique feel.

The manufacturing process creates minimal waste material, therefore offering end-users with better value for money.

Rotary veneer is often used as the decorative face on plywood and is easily pressed onto other substrates, making it a cost effective and eco-friendly design solution for architects and designers.



Matilda Veneer compliments its range of Hoop Pine and Birch plywood with select grade rotary veneer in both species. These veneers are peeled at 0.6mm, making excellent use of wood fibre and providing exceptional value when compared to solid timber or plywood. All lower grade material produced is used in the manufacture of our plywood, ensuring minimal waste.

In addition to Hoop Pine and Birch, Matilda Veneer has a range of species in rotary veneer suitable for use in the core of products such as plywood, curved furniture and for schools and hobbyists.