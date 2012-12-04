Rose Door Furniture with Concealed Fittings by Lockwood Australia
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012
The Lockwood Velocity® series consists of rose door furniture and hardware such as lever handle sets and complementing escutcheons.
Overview
Description
The Lockwood Velocity rose door furniture range have an attractive yet unobtrusive rose design which are complemented with six modern lever designs. The Velocity Series captures the aesthetic tone of the residential market providing style whilst maintaining utilitarian desire.
Fast and Easy Installation
The Lockwood Velocity Series can be mounted to a door up to three times faster than traditional door furniture. They also feature:
- Lever Sets are supplied pre-assembled
- Screws align through the rose, removing the need to locate them blindly through the door. All it takes is a simple twist, quick tighten of screws and the levers are installed
- Available in six lever handle styles
- Concealed fixings provide a crisp and clean presentation
The Rose Door Furniture is perfect for both new and retrofit applications and also feature:
- With its stylish design, the Velocity series rose door lever handles are suitable for use in residential dwellings
- Designed to suit the common door preparations in the Australian market
- Includes passage sets for connecting doors, privacy sets for bathroom and toilet doors and dummy half sets for use on cupboard and wardrobe doors
- Standard finishes include Satin Chrome Pearl SP and Chrome Plate CP