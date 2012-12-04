Rose Door Furniture with Concealed Fittings by Lockwood Australia

The Lockwood Velocity rose door furniture range have an attractive yet unobtrusive rose design which are complemented with six modern lever designs. The Velocity Series captures the aesthetic tone of the residential market providing style whilst maintaining utilitarian desire.

Fast and Easy Installation

The Lockwood Velocity Series can be mounted to a door up to three times faster than traditional door furniture. They also feature:



Lever Sets are supplied pre-assembled

Screws align through the rose, removing the need to locate them blindly through the door. All it takes is a simple twist, quick tighten of screws and the levers are installed

Available in six lever handle styles

Concealed fixings provide a crisp and clean presentation

Ideal for new and retrofit applications

With its stylish design, the Velocity series rose door lever handles are suitable for use in residential dwellings

Designed to suit the common door preparations in the Australian market

Includes passage sets for connecting doors, privacy sets for bathroom and toilet doors and dummy half sets for use on cupboard and wardrobe doors

Standard finishes include Satin Chrome Pearl SP and Chrome Plate CP

The Rose Door Furniture is perfect for both new and retrofit applications and also feature:With its stylish design and high quality finish, the Lockwood Velocity series will complement any home and style.