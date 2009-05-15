Rope Access Training by Technical Rope Access Concept (TRAC International)
Trac International provides Rope Access Training to individuals in a range of industries for height and vertical safety.
Overview
Description
With over 27 years experience and 100% safety record, you can be assured TRAC training is unsurpassed in quality.
When safety matters, T.R.A.C is the ONLY choice.
Supplying competency based training to:
- Construction
- Oil
- Mining
- Building Maintenance Services, Commercial Building Maintenance
- Film Production
- Defence
- Telecommunications
- Rescue
The Technical Rope Access Concept (T.R.A.C) is a unique technique that provides the trainees with the knowledge and expertise to be able to undertake Rope Access in a 100% safe manner.
