Technical Rope Access Concept (TRAC International) - Rope Training

Rope Access Training by Technical Rope Access Concept (TRAC International)

Last Updated on 15 May 2009

Trac International provides Rope Access Training to individuals in a range of industries for height and vertical safety.

Overview
Description

With over 27 years experience and 100% safety record, you can be assured TRAC training is unsurpassed in quality.

When safety matters, T.R.A.C is the ONLY choice.
Supplying competency based training to:

  • Construction
  • Oil
  • Mining
  • Building Maintenance Services, Commercial Building Maintenance
  • Film Production
  • Defence
  • Telecommunications
  • Rescue

The Technical Rope Access Concept (T.R.A.C) is a unique technique that provides the trainees with the knowledge and expertise to be able to undertake Rope Access in a 100% safe manner.

For more information on Technical Rope Access Concept services, please visit our website.

Contact
Display AddressNSW

PO Box 165

0418 674 678
