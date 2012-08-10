Roof Integrated Solar Panels from Kalzip

Solar roofing solutions

Aesthetic, roof-integrated photovoltaic system, without additional fasteners

Ideal for challenging architecture

Optimal utilisation of solar energy even in poor light conditions by means of triple-junction technology

Higher shading tolerance than crystalline modules, due to tight bypass circuitry

Economical due to high performance warranty (20 years)

Suitable for cold or warm roof design

Self-cleaning surface requiring minimum maintenance

Kalzip AluPlusSolar is offered as an all in one system including inverter and accessories.

Kalzip provide the AluPlusSolar profiled sheets, the first to combine a system of solar power generation using roof-integrated photovoltaics with the maximum freedom of architectural design to create stunning buildings.