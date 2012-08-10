Logo
Solar laminated architectural roofing from Kalzip
Roof Integrated Solar Panels from Kalzip

Last Updated on 10 Aug 2012

Kalzip provide the AluPlusSolar profiled sheets, the first to combine a system of solar power generation using roof-integrated photovoltaics with the maximum freedom of archit

Overview
Description
Kalzip provide the AluPlusSolar profiled sheets, the first to combine a system of solar power generation using roof-integrated photovoltaics with the maximum freedom of architectural design to create stunning buildings.

Solar roofing solutions
  • Aesthetic, roof-integrated photovoltaic system, without additional fasteners
  • Ideal for challenging architecture
  • Optimal utilisation of solar energy even in poor light conditions by means of triple-junction technology
  • Higher shading tolerance than crystalline modules, due to tight bypass circuitry
  • Economical due to high performance warranty (20 years)
  • Suitable for cold or warm roof design
  • Self-cleaning surface requiring minimum maintenance
Kalzip AluPlusSolar is offered as an all in one system including inverter and accessories.
Dandenong South, VIC

Unit 1, 66-74 Micro Circuit

03 8762 5506 / 0423
