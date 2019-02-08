Sustainable living roofs for healthy, ecologically responsible buildings.

A roof garden or “green roof” is a flat or pitched roof surface that is planted using a growing medium over a waterproof membrane.

Not only does a flourishing roof garden enhance the overall aesthetic, they also improve a building’s environmental performance, thermal insulation and climate responsiveness.

Fytogreen specialises in;

Extensive and Semi-Extensive Roof Gardens - PROFILE DEPTH: 140mm - 200mm

Extensive and semi-extensive roof gardens have a thin growing medium <200mm deep, planted with predominantly native vegetation.

Extensive and semi-extensive roof gardens have a thin growing medium <200mm deep, planted with predominantly native vegetation. Intensive Roof Gardens, Podium and Planter Boxes - PROFILE DEPTH: 200mm -1500mm +

Intensive roof gardens are typically heavier than extensive gardens, with a garden profile depth of 200-1500mm+ supporting substantial vegetation, shrubs and trees – a landscaped space for people to use for recreation, gardens or a natural habitat.

Intensive roof gardens are typically heavier than extensive gardens, with a garden profile depth of 200-1500mm+ supporting substantial vegetation, shrubs and trees – a landscaped space for people to use for recreation, gardens or a natural habitat. Sloped Roof Gardens

Fytogreen support the use of ‘The Geoweb® Cellular Confinement System’s for any roof garden with a slope above 15 degrees. This unique design provides resistance to sliding for thin soil profiles on steep slopes, which ultimately allows for the construction of a previously unfeasible, living green roof up to a 45° slope. The design is ratified by Geofabrics Australia.

Fytogreen support the use of ‘The Geoweb® Cellular Confinement System’s for any roof garden with a slope above 15 degrees. This unique design provides resistance to sliding for thin soil profiles on steep slopes, which ultimately allows for the construction of a previously unfeasible, living green roof up to a 45° slope. The design is ratified by Geofabrics Australia. Supplying Roof Garden Media and Components to the Horticultural Industry

Fytogreen are proud to have supplied over 550,000m2 of roof gardens and roof garden media components throughout Australia. We assist landscape architects, garden designers and supplies components to landscape contractors for intensive roof gardens.

Fytogreen are known for our unique solutions to generate sustainable gardens for any built environment, creating excitement and adding amazing wow factor. Our projects range from the monumental 27,000m2 green roof at the Victorian Desalination Plant, the extensive 5,353m2 multi level Bendigo Hospital; through to compact and humble residential roof gardens across Australia.