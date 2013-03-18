Logo
AM-BOSS Roof Access Hatch Industrial Ceiling
AM-BOSS Roof Access Hatch Showing Telescopic Stanchions and Anchor Point
AM-BOSS Roof Access Hatch Showing Anchor Point, Walkway, On-Roof Grabrails
Roof access hatches by AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2013

AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders.

Overview
Description

AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders. AM-BOSS currently offers the only pull-down access ladder on the Australian market that is CodeMark Certified.

Deluxe Roof Access Hatches for any application.

To compliment the AM-BOSS range of products to access roof tops, AM-BOSS supplies and installs the “Deluxe Roof Access Hatch”, manufactured to suit industrial, commercial and domestic applications which is available in:

  • Zincalume
  • Colourbond (standard colours)
  • Ultra Colourbond (standard colours).

Access Roof Tops come complete with:

  • Gas Struts to open lid to 85°
  • Soaker and / or Flashing when required
  • Chrome half-turn latches to close lid
  • Hasp & Staple for Padlock fixing (Padlock not supplied)
  • Insulated lid to prevent condensation

AM-BOSS provides clients with a professional approach and quality products that ensure a high level of safety and confidence for all personnel involved in the workplace.

AM-BOSS manufactures an extensive range of products, including custom-made items, enabling them to cater for each individual environment.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AM-BOSS CodeMark

224.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM BOSS Commercial Series

1.35 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AM BOSS Installation Guide

986.5 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Sunshine, VIC

11-13 Maida Ave

(03) 9310 8788
