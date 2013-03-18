Roof access hatches by AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2013
Overview
AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders. AM-BOSS currently offers the only pull-down access ladder on the Australian market that is CodeMark Certified.
Deluxe Roof Access Hatches for any application.
To compliment the AM-BOSS range of products to access roof tops, AM-BOSS supplies and installs the “Deluxe Roof Access Hatch”, manufactured to suit industrial, commercial and domestic applications which is available in:
- Zincalume
- Colourbond (standard colours)
- Ultra Colourbond (standard colours).
Access Roof Tops come complete with:
- Gas Struts to open lid to 85°
- Soaker and / or Flashing when required
- Chrome half-turn latches to close lid
- Hasp & Staple for Padlock fixing (Padlock not supplied)
- Insulated lid to prevent condensation
AM-BOSS provides clients with a professional approach and quality products that ensure a high level of safety and confidence for all personnel involved in the workplace.
AM-BOSS manufactures an extensive range of products, including custom-made items, enabling them to cater for each individual environment.