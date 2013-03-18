Roof access hatches by AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd

AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd is the front-runner in Building Code of Australia (BCA) compliant pull-down access ladders. AM-BOSS currently offers the only pull-down access ladder on the Australian market that is CodeMark Certified.

Deluxe Roof Access Hatches for any application.

To compliment the AM-BOSS range of products to access roof tops, AM-BOSS supplies and installs the “Deluxe Roof Access Hatch”, manufactured to suit industrial, commercial and domestic applications which is available in:

Zincalume

Colourbond (standard colours)

Ultra Colourbond (standard colours).



Access Roof Tops come complete with:

Gas Struts to open lid to 85°

Soaker and / or Flashing when required

Chrome half-turn latches to close lid

Hasp & Staple for Padlock fixing (Padlock not supplied)

Insulated lid to prevent condensation



AM-BOSS provides clients with a professional approach and quality products that ensure a high level of safety and confidence for all personnel involved in the workplace.

AM-BOSS manufactures an extensive range of products, including custom-made items, enabling them to cater for each individual environment.