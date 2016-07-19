Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation

KRGS offer roller and security grilles that allow airflow and ventilation as well as clear visibility through the grille links whilst retaining both strength and security.

The range of roller grilles includes:

High security grilles

Ultimate all aluminium grille

19mm grille

High security grilles

Single economical roller grilles can be manufactured up to a width of 3.6m. They have the capacity to be fitted to larger openings with multiple doors and can either be manually operated or electronically motorised.

Ultimate all aluminium grille

Ideal for shopping centres, hotel bars, arcades, kiosks etc the Ultimate all aluminium grille is offered in either manual operation or electric motorisation. Clear anodised is the standard finish but Dulux powder coatings are an available option.

19mm grille

Economical, lightweight and sturdy grilles that are ideal for large to medium size openings requiring single span installation and ease of operation, allowing for maximum airflow and visibility without abandoning strength and security.