Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kings Roller Grilles and Shutters (KRGS)
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation
Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation
Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation
Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation
Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation
Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation

Roller grilles for airflow and ventilation

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2016

KRGS offer roller and security grilles that allow airflow and ventilation as well as clear visibility through the grille links whilst retaining both strength and security.

Overview
Description

KRGS offer roller and security grilles that allow airflow and ventilation as well as clear visibility through the grille links whilst retaining both strength and security.

The range of roller grilles includes:

  • High security grilles
  • Ultimate all aluminium grille
  • 19mm grille

High security grilles

Single economical roller grilles can be manufactured up to a width of 3.6m. They have the capacity to be fitted to larger openings with multiple doors and can either be manually operated or electronically motorised.

Ultimate all aluminium grille

Ideal for shopping centres, hotel bars, arcades, kiosks etc the Ultimate all aluminium grille is offered in either manual operation or electric motorisation. Clear anodised is the standard finish but Dulux powder coatings are an available option.

19mm grille

Economical, lightweight and sturdy grilles that are ideal for large to medium size openings requiring single span installation and ease of operation, allowing for maximum airflow and visibility without abandoning strength and security.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

579.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

585.51 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

8 Enterprise Circuit

9608 9888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap