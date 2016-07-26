Vertilux roller blind system is engineered with patented designs that are balanced for widths of up to 3400mm for manual operation and 3900mm for single motorised.

The roller blinds can be operated either through motorised operation via a remote control or programmed to self-operate at designated times. The roller shutter system can also be chain operated.

Vertilux have a roller blind system for every occasion and offer environmental adaptability as a key component in their systems.

Roller blind systems can offer:

Total privacy

Panoramic exposure

Period to contemporary design

Vertilux roller blind systems are available in a multitude of fabrics to complete and control window coverings in every space.