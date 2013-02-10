Rodeca façades from Architectural Building Elements

High-quality facades made from experienced Rodeca engineering ensure reliable performance with comprehensive features, customised to match your application.

Manufactured from a premium translucent polycarbonate sheet, Rodeca Facades from Architectural Building Elements deliver strength with integrated couplings for smooth operation and integration.

Collaborating with reputable Herzog and de Meuron to produce high performance Design Facades

Accessing premium design skills to develop 40mm panels with 4 wall facades

Intricate transparent inner or outer wall for attractive 3 dimensional finishes

Intelligent Rodeca patented innovation was integrated to the LABAN Centre London which won the 2003 Stirling Award

Diverse design possibilities including outer wall Heatbloc to reduce up to 60% of infrared rays

Reliable insulated PC panels Facade Cladding available in clear or aluminium surface

Ensuring the results you need combination cladding is available for sun protection and alluring finish

Sturdy design with building width up to 500mm and options of 4 to6 walls to suit your requirements

High performance 1, 20 W/m²K U values for dependable thermal resistance

Customisable to suit your project with selectable length, colours, translucent interior and silk printed surface

High quality coupling system PC panel Facades for industry and business application

Hard wearing construction from polycarbonate with UV protection and 10 year guarantee

Increasing safety and security without inhibiting natural light quality and removing harmful direct sunlight

Energy saving properties with ENEV insulation accordance for an affordable ongoing solution

Versatile features including dimension and colour options for a completely customisable solution

Exceptionally durable polycarbonate Large Facades

Suitable for a diverse range of applications including industrial automatic warehouses, logistic stations, commercial offices, factory fittings and residential homes

Stable construction in accordance with general building standards and highly flammable resistant

Lightweight 4,5kg per m² design and fixed interior steel fasteners for easy installation

Protective UV resilient exterior panel with quality assured 10 year warranty

Intelligent PC Reinforcing Profile for less horizontal supports, windload issues or smaller span widths

Regular span widths of 475cm are available to suit your project

Options of transparent, coloured or steel inlay are available

Applicable as a continuous steel fastener or facade distance keeper with the controlled V profile

Captivating Round Facades with Rodeca engineering intelligence

Cleverly designed to your requirements, Rodeca engineers ensure that your desired specifications are realised with expert skill and advice.

Fortified with Rodeca coupling system intelligence, Facades for Sports Halls are also available from Architectural Building Elements with a number of options to suit your design requirements.