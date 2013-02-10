Rodeca façades from Architectural Building Elements
Last Updated on 10 Feb 2013
Durable and reliable, intelligent Rodeca Facades from Architectural Building Elements offer long lasting performance with quality results.
Overview
High-quality facades made from experienced Rodeca engineering ensure reliable performance with comprehensive features, customised to match your application.
Manufactured from a premium translucent polycarbonate sheet, Rodeca Facades from Architectural Building Elements deliver strength with integrated couplings for smooth operation and integration.
Collaborating with reputable Herzog and de Meuron to produce high performance Design Facades
- Accessing premium design skills to develop 40mm panels with 4 wall facades
- Intricate transparent inner or outer wall for attractive 3 dimensional finishes
- Intelligent Rodeca patented innovation was integrated to the LABAN Centre London which won the 2003 Stirling Award
- Diverse design possibilities including outer wall Heatbloc to reduce up to 60% of infrared rays
Reliable insulated PC panels Facade Cladding available in clear or aluminium surface
- Ensuring the results you need combination cladding is available for sun protection and alluring finish
- Sturdy design with building width up to 500mm and options of 4 to6 walls to suit your requirements
- High performance 1, 20 W/m²K U values for dependable thermal resistance
- Customisable to suit your project with selectable length, colours, translucent interior and silk printed surface
High quality coupling system PC panel Facades for industry and business application
- Hard wearing construction from polycarbonate with UV protection and 10 year guarantee
- Increasing safety and security without inhibiting natural light quality and removing harmful direct sunlight
- Energy saving properties with ENEV insulation accordance for an affordable ongoing solution
- Versatile features including dimension and colour options for a completely customisable solution
Exceptionally durable polycarbonate Large Facades
- Suitable for a diverse range of applications including industrial automatic warehouses, logistic stations, commercial offices, factory fittings and residential homes
- Stable construction in accordance with general building standards and highly flammable resistant
- Lightweight 4,5kg per m² design and fixed interior steel fasteners for easy installation
- Protective UV resilient exterior panel with quality assured 10 year warranty
Intelligent PC Reinforcing Profile for less horizontal supports, windload issues or smaller span widths
- Regular span widths of 475cm are available to suit your project
- Options of transparent, coloured or steel inlay are available
- Applicable as a continuous steel fastener or facade distance keeper with the controlled V profile
Captivating Round Facades with Rodeca engineering intelligence
Cleverly designed to your requirements, Rodeca engineers ensure that your desired specifications are realised with expert skill and advice.
Fortified with Rodeca coupling system intelligence, Facades for Sports Halls are also available from Architectural Building Elements with a number of options to suit your design requirements.