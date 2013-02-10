Logo
Customised colourful Rodeca Facades to suit a diverse range of applications
Effortless integration into your design concepts with Rodeca Facades
Transparent interior or exterior layers deliver that intricate 3D effect
Rodeca façades from Architectural Building Elements
Customised colourful Rodeca Facades to suit a diverse range of applications
Effortless integration into your design concepts with Rodeca Facades
Transparent interior or exterior layers deliver that intricate 3D effect
Rodeca façades from Architectural Building Elements

Rodeca façades from Architectural Building Elements

Last Updated on 10 Feb 2013

Durable and reliable, intelligent Rodeca Facades from Architectural Building Elements offer long lasting performance with quality results.

Overview
Description

High-quality facades made from experienced Rodeca engineering ensure reliable performance with comprehensive features, customised to match your application.

Manufactured from a premium translucent polycarbonate sheet, Rodeca Facades from Architectural Building Elements deliver strength with integrated couplings for smooth operation and integration.

Collaborating with reputable Herzog and de Meuron to produce high performance Design Facades

  • Accessing premium design skills to develop 40mm panels with 4 wall facades
  • Intricate transparent inner or outer wall for attractive 3 dimensional finishes
  • Intelligent Rodeca patented innovation was integrated to the LABAN Centre London which won the 2003 Stirling Award
  • Diverse design possibilities including outer wall Heatbloc to reduce up to 60% of infrared rays

Reliable insulated PC panels Facade Cladding available in clear or aluminium surface

  • Ensuring the results you need combination cladding is available for sun protection and alluring finish
  • Sturdy design with building width up to 500mm and options of 4 to6 walls to suit your requirements
  • High performance 1, 20 W/m²K U values for dependable thermal resistance
  • Customisable to suit your project with selectable length, colours, translucent interior and silk printed surface

High quality coupling system PC panel Facades for industry and business application

  • Hard wearing construction from polycarbonate with UV protection and 10 year guarantee
  • Increasing safety and security without inhibiting natural light quality and removing harmful direct sunlight
  • Energy saving properties with ENEV insulation accordance for an affordable ongoing solution
  • Versatile features including dimension and colour options for a completely customisable solution

Exceptionally durable polycarbonate Large Facades

  • Suitable for a diverse range of applications including industrial automatic warehouses, logistic stations, commercial offices, factory fittings and residential homes
  • Stable construction in accordance with general building standards and highly flammable resistant
  • Lightweight 4,5kg per m² design and fixed interior steel fasteners for easy installation
  • Protective UV resilient exterior panel with quality assured 10 year warranty

Intelligent PC Reinforcing Profile for less horizontal supports, windload issues or smaller span widths

  • Regular span widths of 475cm are available to suit your project
  • Options of transparent, coloured or steel inlay are available
  • Applicable as a continuous steel fastener or facade distance keeper with the controlled V profile

Captivating Round Facades with Rodeca engineering intelligence

Cleverly designed to your requirements, Rodeca engineers ensure that your desired specifications are realised with expert skill and advice.

Fortified with Rodeca coupling system intelligence, Facades for Sports Halls are also available from Architectural Building Elements with a number of options to suit your design requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Rodeca Translucent Building Elements

908.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Translucent building elements brochure

937.07 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Rodeca Windows brochure

375.08 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRavenhall, VIC

17 Business Park Drive

0409 643 556
