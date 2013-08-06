Riviera GEN Z Extruded Pavers from Austral Pavers



Versatile, stylish and virtually maintenance free pavers that complement all lifestyles and home decors

Enhance homes for years with its simple symmetry and subtle tones

Available in six shades

Provides excellent slip-resistance and salt-safe qualities

Their uniform edges and corners improve the pavers aesthetic finish, while their smaller core holes mean less sand is needed to bed Gen Z pavers

Specifications

300 x 300 x 40 body paver and bullnose

Beautify and individualise outdoor spaces

Austral Pavers Riviera GEN Z combines superior strength and resistance to abrasion and salt water. The Riviera Classic and Riviera Freedom ceramic pavers complement popular landscaping themes like contemporary Australian, Tuscan, Georgian and Mediterranean.Riviera pavers are ideal for use around salt-chlorinated pools and high-traffic areas, select from a range of Italian-inspired colours to beautify and individualise your outdoor spaces.