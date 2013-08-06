Logo
Austral Pavers
Riviera GEN Z for outdoor paving projects
Designer colours enhance your indoor and outdoor spaces
Ideal for use around salt-chlorinated pools and high traffic areas
High slip-resistance pavers that are salt safe and durable
Riviera GEN Z Extruded Pavers from Austral Pavers

Last Updated on 06 Aug 2013

Riviera GEN Z Pressed Ceramic Pavers are versatile, stylish and virtually maintenance free

Overview
Description
Austral Pavers Riviera GEN Z combines superior strength and resistance to abrasion and salt water. The Riviera Classic and Riviera Freedom ceramic pavers complement popular landscaping themes like contemporary Australian, Tuscan, Georgian and Mediterranean.

Versatile, stylish and virtually maintenance free pavers that complement all lifestyles and home decors
  • Enhance homes for years with its simple symmetry and subtle tones
  • Available in six shades
  • Provides excellent slip-resistance and salt-safe qualities
  • Their uniform edges and corners improve the pavers aesthetic finish, while their smaller core holes mean less sand is needed to bed Gen Z pavers
Specifications
  • 300 x 300 x 40 body paver and bullnose
Beautify and individualise outdoor spaces
Riviera pavers are ideal for use around salt-chlorinated pools and high-traffic areas, select from a range of Italian-inspired colours to beautify and individualise your outdoor spaces.
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

738 Wallgrove Road 3a Kelham Place

13 2742
