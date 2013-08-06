Riviera GEN Z Extruded Pavers from Austral Pavers
Riviera GEN Z Pressed Ceramic Pavers are versatile, stylish and virtually maintenance free
Austral Pavers Riviera GEN Z combines superior strength and resistance to abrasion and salt water. The Riviera Classic and Riviera Freedom ceramic pavers complement popular landscaping themes like contemporary Australian, Tuscan, Georgian and Mediterranean.
Versatile, stylish and virtually maintenance free pavers that complement all lifestyles and home decors
Riviera pavers are ideal for use around salt-chlorinated pools and high-traffic areas, select from a range of Italian-inspired colours to beautify and individualise your outdoor spaces.
- Enhance homes for years with its simple symmetry and subtle tones
- Available in six shades
- Provides excellent slip-resistance and salt-safe qualities
- Their uniform edges and corners improve the pavers aesthetic finish, while their smaller core holes mean less sand is needed to bed Gen Z pavers
- 300 x 300 x 40 body paver and bullnose
