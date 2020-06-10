Rivet Bath

Schots cast iron Rivet bath is the ultimate cast iron bath blending Traditional and contemporary industrial into a statement piece which reflects a timeless design that will stand out in any interior.

Boutique hotels, Architects, designers, and project managers, the Rivet cast iron bath offers luxury, depth and length to soak in endlessly.

The cast iron inner skin is twice fired to 1400 hundred degrees with an enamel porcelain coating giving the bath a long-lasting finish which is considered to be the most durable and easy to clean finish in the industry.

Cast iron has the ability to store heat so you can feel assured that you won’t be wasting money filling the bath endlessly to stay warm.