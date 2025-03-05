The Rigid Rail System can be used for either fall arrest or rope access applications. It may be operated by multiple workers, providing effective fall arrest and rope access protection for façade access and elevated work environments for maintenance and cleaning processes.

80 Rigid Rail System (OH200)

Compact in design and ideal for out of sight requirements, the 80 Rigid Rail System features our T-Bolt technology with no drilling through the bolts of the systems required, reducing installation times.

130 Rigid Rail System (OH250)

The 130 Rigid Rail System has the ability to span up to 4.0m using standard components or 6.0m using the long span attachment.

On all Rigid Rail Systems the innovative design reduced the risk of majory injuries occurring should a fall occur.

Minimal rail deflection results in the user receiving significantly less injuries than from other fall arrest systems.

While offering ultimate safety, Rigid Rail Systems provide users with unlimited movement and access to difficult to reach areas.

Simple and efficient installation process, as well as low maintenance requirements, Rigid Rail Systems only require yearly inspections, making them cost effective and ensuring reduced downtime.

Rigid Rail Systems can be easily extended should the need arise due to future growth.

Rigid Rail Systems have been designed using profiled hi-tensile aluminium extrusions and stainless steel trolley components.

The Rigid Rail System is ideal for aesthetically sensitive applications as it easily blends in with the surrounds. The Groove Flush Mount Ceiling System is specifically design to provide a concealed architectural shadow line giving a neat, contemporary appearance.