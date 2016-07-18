Rheinzink® - a natural material for roofing and walling applications

Rheinzink® is titanium zinc, a natural material that ages over time, is maintenance free and 100% recyclable. It provides a versatile façade medium that satisfies exacting technical, aesthetic and economic aspects of architectural design.

Perfect for any roofing or wall cladding applications and is suitable for classic, heritage and contemporary styles.

Rheinzink® is available in three natural finishes:

Bright-rolled

Blue-grey

Graphite-grey

Bright-rolled finish develops a classic blue-grey appearance due to the formation of the patina. It protects the metal from corrosion. PrePATINA blue-grey and prePATINA graphite-grey are given the elegant appearance of a factory finished zinc patina. The blue-grey and graphite-grey finishes of these two pre-weathered formats are alloy-based and are neither colour coated, nor phosphated. If the patina is damaged then it replenishes itself over time ensuring the longevity that has already been enjoyed in Europe for hundreds of years.

Manufactured to the highest standards with a 99.005% degree of purity, Rheinzink® is designed to be to be uniform and flawless.