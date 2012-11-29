Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels from Express Power

Efficient solar technology from Express Power ensures sustainable energy resources that effectively reduce expensive ongoing electricity costs and detrimental erosion of the environment.

Powerful Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels are installed by CEC accredited installers for long lasting results.

High power density Rewatt outdoor solar on-grid inverter



Fast MPPT 99.6% speed for increased energy cultivation

Intelligent transformless use for increased efficiency

Operational up to 3400W for high overload capacity

Compact design with multi-language display for ease

Integrated RS-232 serial communication as standard

Internationally recognised CE Certified and grid-tied operational safety benchmarked

Available in HR-180W to H-200W

Number of Cells and Connection 72 (6 x 12)

Cell size 125mm x 125mm Mono

STC 1000W/m² Temperature 25˚Module Efficiency between 14.10% and 15.67%

Available in HR-230W to HR-250W

Number of Cells and Connections 60 (6 x 10)

Cell size 156mm x 156mm Poly

STC 1000W/m² Temperature 25˚Module Efficiency between 14.17% and 15.40

Mono-Crystalline Silicon Module Hareon Solar PanelsPoly-Crystalline Silicon Module Hareon Solar PanelsQuality assured Hareon Solar Panels offer an Output Tolerance between 0-5W and standardised with stringent CE certification.