High density Rewatt Inverters offer optimal efficiency
Cost effective Poly-Crystalline Silicon Module delivers long lasting results
Hareon Mono-Crystalline Silicon Module is CE certified for reliability
Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels from Express Power

Last Updated on 29 Nov 2012

Environmental and reliable, Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels deliver high performance energy Solar Power Systems.

Overview
Description

Efficient solar technology from Express Power ensures sustainable energy resources that effectively reduce expensive ongoing electricity costs and detrimental erosion of the environment.

Powerful Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels are installed by CEC accredited installers for long lasting results.

High power density Rewatt outdoor solar on-grid inverter

  • Fast MPPT 99.6% speed for increased energy cultivation
  • Intelligent transformless use for increased efficiency
  • Operational up to 3400W for high overload capacity
  • Compact design with multi-language display for ease
  • Integrated RS-232 serial communication as standard
  • Internationally recognised CE Certified and grid-tied operational safety benchmarked
Mono-Crystalline Silicon Module Hareon Solar Panels
  • Available in HR-180W to H-200W
  • Number of Cells and Connection 72 (6 x 12)
  • Cell size 125mm x 125mm Mono
  • STC 1000W/m² Temperature 25˚Module Efficiency between 14.10% and 15.67%
Poly-Crystalline Silicon Module Hareon Solar Panels
  • Available in HR-230W to HR-250W
  • Number of Cells and Connections 60 (6 x 10)
  • Cell size 156mm x 156mm Poly
  • STC 1000W/m² Temperature 25˚Module Efficiency between 14.17% and 15.40
Quality assured Hareon Solar Panels offer an Output Tolerance between 0-5W and standardised with stringent CE certification.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Rewatt Outdoor Solar On-Grid Inverter Product Information

482.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hareon Mono-Crystalline Silicon Module Technical Data

646.42 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hareon Poly-Crystalline Silicon Module Technical Data

616.4 KB

Download
Contact

