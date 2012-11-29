Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels from Express Power
Last Updated on 29 Nov 2012
Environmental and reliable, Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels deliver high performance energy Solar Power Systems.
Overview
Description
Efficient solar technology from Express Power ensures sustainable energy resources that effectively reduce expensive ongoing electricity costs and detrimental erosion of the environment.
Powerful Rewatt Inverters and Hareon Solar Panels are installed by CEC accredited installers for long lasting results.
High power density Rewatt outdoor solar on-grid inverter
- Fast MPPT 99.6% speed for increased energy cultivation
- Intelligent transformless use for increased efficiency
- Operational up to 3400W for high overload capacity
- Compact design with multi-language display for ease
- Integrated RS-232 serial communication as standard
- Internationally recognised CE Certified and grid-tied operational safety benchmarked
- Available in HR-180W to H-200W
- Number of Cells and Connection 72 (6 x 12)
- Cell size 125mm x 125mm Mono
- STC 1000W/m² Temperature 25˚Module Efficiency between 14.10% and 15.67%
- Available in HR-230W to HR-250W
- Number of Cells and Connections 60 (6 x 10)
- Cell size 156mm x 156mm Poly
- STC 1000W/m² Temperature 25˚Module Efficiency between 14.17% and 15.40