DORMA offer a wide range of revolving door systems for comfort, efficiency and style. Each door system is custom built to suit specific requirements, DORMA also have the capability to assist and work with architects in all major cities of Australia and New Zealand to help design the appropriate revolving door system for their entrance.

Despite the various product options and features available, choosing the right revolving door for your entrance is a simple process with variables including size, style, finish and operation easily determined with the support DORMA’s team of expert architectural consultants.

The DORMA Revolving Door product range:

KTV

The revolving door designed for use in any application and available in sizes from 2000mm to 3800mm diameter, the KTV offers a standard canopy design with a range of safety features as standard and many optional design features also available.

KTV Atrium

The glass roof revolving door in diameters up to 3000mm diameter with a slimline drive motor assembly mounted within the floor and a glass roof to complement any surrounding frameless glass assembly.

KTC

The imposing revolving door entrance system, with a stylish centre carousel, the KTC is available in sizes from 3600mm to 6200mm diameter, suitable for main entrances expecting high traffic volumes.

KTC-2

A revolving / sliding door hybrid offering the ultimate design flexibility in the type of entrance required, to suit both the environmental and traffic conditions. It is available in sizes from 3600mm to 5400mm diameter.