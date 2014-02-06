Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dry-Treat
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Protective coating for marble, engineered stone, polished concrete and other acid sensitive countertops
Acid proof protective coating for countertops
Protective coating for marble, engineered stone, polished concrete and other acid sensitive countertops
Acid proof protective coating for countertops

Revolutionary Acid-Proof Coating for Marble Countertops

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2014

Vitremela is the next generation of protective coating for acid sensitive countertops

Overview
Description

The next generation of protective coating for acid sensitive countertops. The environmentally responsible choice, Vitremela is a unique, inorganic vitrifying hyper-polymer. This hybrid technology ensures the cured coating is significantly thinner, with better clarity, harder, more scratch and heat resistant and 100% acid resistant.

Vitremela is ideal for protecting countertops and other surfaces made from acid sensitive materials including marble, limestone, travertine, polished concrete and engineered stones.

Cutting Edge of Coating Technology

  • More complex, better quality cross-linking creates the highest degree of hardness, durability and scratch resistance
  • Superior adhesion
  • Super thin coating, with excellent clarity, transparency and gloss levels
  • Total stain barrier withstands household liquids and foodstuffs, including most solvents
  • Total acid protection, can withstand industrial strength hydrochloric acid for more than 24 hours
  • Fire resistant, withstands high heat and even naked flame (damage only begins to occur over 250­­­0C)
  • Repairable, Vitremela can be repaired or over-coated without stripping
  • Versatile range of finishes, from honed to highly polished
  • Low VOC, fully LEED compliant
  • Pack size: 1 Quart (943mL) containers

Vitremela is suitable for a wide range of applications

  • For residential and commercial applications, both indoor and outdoor
  • Suitable for tabletops, countertops, bathroom vanities, splashbacks and floors
  • Can be used on surfaces made from acid sensitive materials including marble, limestone, polished concrete and engineered stones

For professional applicators use only.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Vitremela Brochure

3.16 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vitremela Case Study - The Marble Men

529.9 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSt Leonards, NSW

65 Nicholson St

1800 675 119
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap