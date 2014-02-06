Revolutionary Acid-Proof Coating for Marble Countertops
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2014
Vitremela is the next generation of protective coating for acid sensitive countertops
Overview
The next generation of protective coating for acid sensitive countertops. The environmentally responsible choice, Vitremela is a unique, inorganic vitrifying hyper-polymer. This hybrid technology ensures the cured coating is significantly thinner, with better clarity, harder, more scratch and heat resistant and 100% acid resistant.
Vitremela is ideal for protecting countertops and other surfaces made from acid sensitive materials including marble, limestone, travertine, polished concrete and engineered stones.
Cutting Edge of Coating Technology
- More complex, better quality cross-linking creates the highest degree of hardness, durability and scratch resistance
- Superior adhesion
- Super thin coating, with excellent clarity, transparency and gloss levels
- Total stain barrier withstands household liquids and foodstuffs, including most solvents
- Total acid protection, can withstand industrial strength hydrochloric acid for more than 24 hours
- Fire resistant, withstands high heat and even naked flame (damage only begins to occur over 2500C)
- Repairable, Vitremela can be repaired or over-coated without stripping
- Versatile range of finishes, from honed to highly polished
- Low VOC, fully LEED compliant
- Pack size: 1 Quart (943mL) containers
Vitremela is suitable for a wide range of applications
- For residential and commercial applications, both indoor and outdoor
- Suitable for tabletops, countertops, bathroom vanities, splashbacks and floors
- Can be used on surfaces made from acid sensitive materials including marble, limestone, polished concrete and engineered stones
For professional applicators use only.