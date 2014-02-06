Revolutionary Acid-Proof Coating for Marble Countertops

The next generation of protective coating for acid sensitive countertops. The environmentally responsible choice, Vitremela is a unique, inorganic vitrifying hyper-polymer. This hybrid technology ensures the cured coating is significantly thinner, with better clarity, harder, more scratch and heat resistant and 100% acid resistant.

Vitremela is ideal for protecting countertops and other surfaces made from acid sensitive materials including marble, limestone, travertine, polished concrete and engineered stones.

Cutting Edge of Coating Technology

More complex, better quality cross-linking creates the highest degree of hardness, durability and scratch resistance

Superior adhesion

Super thin coating, with excellent clarity, transparency and gloss levels

Total stain barrier withstands household liquids and foodstuffs, including most solvents

Total acid protection, can withstand industrial strength hydrochloric acid for more than 24 hours

Fire resistant, withstands high heat and even naked flame (damage only begins to occur over 250­­­0C)

Repairable, Vitremela can be repaired or over-coated without stripping

Versatile range of finishes, from honed to highly polished

Low VOC, fully LEED compliant

Pack size: 1 Quart (943mL) containers

Vitremela is suitable for a wide range of applications

For residential and commercial applications, both indoor and outdoor

Suitable for tabletops, countertops, bathroom vanities, splashbacks and floors

Can be used on surfaces made from acid sensitive materials including marble, limestone, polished concrete and engineered stones

For professional applicators use only.