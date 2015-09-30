Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Lorient Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Retro-Fit Solutions for Upgrading Non-Compliant Fire Doors
Retro-Fit Solutions for Upgrading Non-Compliant Fire Doors

​Retro-fit Fire Door Upgrade solutions for excessive clearances by Lorient

Last Updated on 30 Sep 2015

These retro-fit seals are used to upgrade existing fire door assemblies that have perimeter gaps.

Overview
Description

These retro-fit seals are used to upgrade existing fire door assemblies that have perimeter gaps. Australian buildings are commonly identified as being non-compliant and are subsequently replaced due to their perimeter clearances falling outside the requirements.

Retro-Fit Fire Door Upgrade solutions exsist to ensure that all non-compliant doors can be brought up to meet compliancy and ensure that all workplaces are safe and secure

  • Suitable for upgrading excessive perimeter and door bottom gaps
  • Cost savings for building owners as non-compliant fire door assemblies may be salvaged rather than replaced.
  • Incorporates a waterproof high performance intumescent strip and silicone rubber gasket.
  • Simple screw fix installation.

Retro-Fit Fire Door Upgrade Available in “Lorient Fire Door Bottom Upgrade” and “Lorient Fire Door Perimeter Upgrade”

  • Economical, cost-effective solution
  • Simple and quick retro-fit installation
  • Moisture resistant intumescent material suitable for
  • doors in exterior applications
  • Fire ratings up to 4 hours
  • Various sizes and can be trimmed to suit the length of the door

Fire door assemblies can now be quickly and economically upgraded on-site, often without the need to remove the door from its hinges.They incorporate specialised intumescent materials that expand in volume when exposed to elevated temperatures, assisting in maintaining the performance of the door assembly to which they are applied.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Retro-Fit solutions for upgrading non-compliant fire doors from Lorient

49.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Lorient Retro-Fit solutions leaflet

3.66 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Door Book Compendium e-core brochure

727.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Door Book Compendium Firecore Brochure

687 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Door Book Compendium pyropanel brochure

692.44 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Retro Fit Solutions Brochure

1.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Smoke Sealing Solutions Leaflet

321.54 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressManly Vale, NSW

Unit D15, 1 Campbell Parade

(02) 9907 6221
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap