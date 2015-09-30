Retro-fit Fire Door Upgrade solutions for excessive clearances by Lorient
Last Updated on 30 Sep 2015
Overview
These retro-fit seals are used to upgrade existing fire door assemblies that have perimeter gaps. Australian buildings are commonly identified as being non-compliant and are subsequently replaced due to their perimeter clearances falling outside the requirements.
Retro-Fit Fire Door Upgrade solutions exsist to ensure that all non-compliant doors can be brought up to meet compliancy and ensure that all workplaces are safe and secure
- Suitable for upgrading excessive perimeter and door bottom gaps
- Cost savings for building owners as non-compliant fire door assemblies may be salvaged rather than replaced.
- Incorporates a waterproof high performance intumescent strip and silicone rubber gasket.
- Simple screw fix installation.
Retro-Fit Fire Door Upgrade Available in “Lorient Fire Door Bottom Upgrade” and “Lorient Fire Door Perimeter Upgrade”
- Economical, cost-effective solution
- Simple and quick retro-fit installation
- Moisture resistant intumescent material suitable for
- doors in exterior applications
- Fire ratings up to 4 hours
- Various sizes and can be trimmed to suit the length of the door
Fire door assemblies can now be quickly and economically upgraded on-site, often without the need to remove the door from its hinges.They incorporate specialised intumescent materials that expand in volume when exposed to elevated temperatures, assisting in maintaining the performance of the door assembly to which they are applied.
Downloads
Retro-Fit solutions for upgrading non-compliant fire doors from Lorient
49.02 KB
Lorient Retro-Fit solutions leaflet
3.66 MB
Door Book Compendium e-core brochure
727.9 KB
Door Book Compendium Firecore Brochure
687 KB
Door Book Compendium pyropanel brochure
692.44 KB
Retro Fit Solutions Brochure
1.44 MB
Smoke Sealing Solutions Leaflet
321.54 KB