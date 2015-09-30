​Retro-fit Fire Door Upgrade solutions for excessive clearances by Lorient

These retro-fit seals are used to upgrade existing fire door assemblies that have perimeter gaps. Australian buildings are commonly identified as being non-compliant and are subsequently replaced due to their perimeter clearances falling outside the requirements.

Retro-Fit Fire Door Upgrade solutions exsist to ensure that all non-compliant doors can be brought up to meet compliancy and ensure that all workplaces are safe and secure

Suitable for upgrading excessive perimeter and door bottom gaps

Cost savings for building owners as non-compliant fire door assemblies may be salvaged rather than replaced.

Incorporates a waterproof high performance intumescent strip and silicone rubber gasket.

Simple screw fix installation.

Retro-Fit Fire Door Upgrade Available in “Lorient Fire Door Bottom Upgrade” and “Lorient Fire Door Perimeter Upgrade”

Economical, cost-effective solution

Simple and quick retro-fit installation

Moisture resistant intumescent material suitable for

doors in exterior applications

Fire ratings up to 4 hours

Various sizes and can be trimmed to suit the length of the door

Fire door assemblies can now be quickly and economically upgraded on-site, often without the need to remove the door from its hinges.They incorporate specialised intumescent materials that expand in volume when exposed to elevated temperatures, assisting in maintaining the performance of the door assembly to which they are applied.