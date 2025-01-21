Logo
Detailed image of retractable louvre on outdoor patio
Exterior view of outdoor patio with louvre sunshade
Interior View Of Modern Patio Retractable Louvre Sunshade
Interior View of Patio With Retractable Roof Louvre
Modern outdoor patio with retractable louvre sunshade system
Modern residential home with outdoor patio
Outdoor deck with louvre sun shade system
Outdoor patio space with retracted louvre roof
Retractable Louvres Opened
Retractable Sun Louvres Closed
Retractable Sun Louvres Opened
Retractable Systems

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2025

Louvretec Australia's Retractable range includes a selection of Retractable Opening Roofs, Retractable Sun Louvre systems & Outdoor Blinds.

Overview
Description

Louvretec Australia's Retractable range includes a selection of Retractable Opening Roofs and Retractable Sun Louvre systems.

These clever Retract systems let you enjoy your beautiful view, gaze up at the clear sky or alternatively bring your Retract Roof or Retract Louvre system back in place for sun, shade and privacy control.

Features:

  • Louvretec Retract Roof louvre blades can rotate through from 0 degrees to 135 degrees when they are overhead providing you shade control as required.
  • Retract the roof back when you want to enjoy the open sky above
  • Louvretec Retract Vertical Sun Louvre blades can rotate up to 135 degrees when you have them back in place providing you with privacy and shade control.
  • Enjoy the flexibility to retract back when desired
  • Functional when needed, retracted when not in use
  • Create a fully 'Convertible Room' using a Retract Roof with a Retract Sun Louvre systems to fill in the sides.
  • Install into existing or custom-made spaces
  • Architectural design and finishing
  • Fully engineered
  • Optional sun/wind sensors and LED lighting

Automation & Engineering

Retract opening roofs:

  • Louvres Open: Up to 135 degrees
  • Louvres Close: For shelter
  • Louvres Retract back: Stacking neatly away leaving approximately 75% open space
  • Frame can be 4 sided or 3 sided
  • Motor, sensors & controllers have a 5 year warranty

Introducing Louvretec’s range of Retractable Opening Roofs. Providing you with the features of an original Opening Roof but with the added ability of stacking & retracting the louvre blades back when you want.

Retract sun louvres:

  • Your choice of two styles of Retract Sun Louvres, 200mm wide Airfoil shaped louvre or the 200mm wide Rectangular shaped louvre
  • Retract louvres can be installed vertically or overhead
  • Retract vertical sun louvres provide privacy and control heat and glare without detracting from your view
  • Retract overhead sun louvres offer shade, protection and privacy when required or clear open spaces above at the touch of a button
  • Retract louvres can retract back so you can enjoy your view as required.
  • Louvres can retract to one side or split stack from the middle back to each end
  • When the louvres are back in place, they can turn up to 135 degrees and can be stopped at any point so you can enjoy privacy and sun control
  • Retract louvres have a detection system that will automatically stop them if an obstacle is in the way
  • Frame can be 4 sided or 3 sided

Click here for further technical information.

Contact
Display AddressWollongong, NSW

Louvretec Australia Distribution 2/116 Montague St

1300 695 688
