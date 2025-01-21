Retractable Systems

Louvretec Australia's Retractable range includes a selection of Retractable Opening Roofs and Retractable Sun Louvre systems.

These clever Retract systems let you enjoy your beautiful view, gaze up at the clear sky or alternatively bring your Retract Roof or Retract Louvre system back in place for sun, shade and privacy control.

Features:

Louvretec Retract Roof louvre blades can rotate through from 0 degrees to 135 degrees when they are overhead providing you shade control as required.

Retract the roof back when you want to enjoy the open sky above

Louvretec Retract Vertical Sun Louvre blades can rotate up to 135 degrees when you have them back in place providing you with privacy and shade control.

Enjoy the flexibility to retract back when desired

Functional when needed, retracted when not in use

Create a fully 'Convertible Room' using a Retract Roof with a Retract Sun Louvre systems to fill in the sides.

Install into existing or custom-made spaces

Architectural design and finishing

Fully engineered

Optional sun/wind sensors and LED lighting



Automation & Engineering

Retract opening roofs:

Louvres Open: Up to 135 degrees

Louvres Close: For shelter

Louvres Retract back: Stacking neatly away leaving approximately 75% open space

Frame can be 4 sided or 3 sided

Motor, sensors & controllers have a 5 year warranty



Introducing Louvretec’s range of Retractable Opening Roofs. Providing you with the features of an original Opening Roof but with the added ability of stacking & retracting the louvre blades back when you want.

Retract sun louvres:

Your choice of two styles of Retract Sun Louvres, 200mm wide Airfoil shaped louvre or the 200mm wide Rectangular shaped louvre

Retract louvres can be installed vertically or overhead

Retract vertical sun louvres provide privacy and control heat and glare without detracting from your view

Retract overhead sun louvres offer shade, protection and privacy when required or clear open spaces above at the touch of a button

Retract louvres can retract back so you can enjoy your view as required.

Louvres can retract to one side or split stack from the middle back to each end

When the louvres are back in place, they can turn up to 135 degrees and can be stopped at any point so you can enjoy privacy and sun control

Retract louvres have a detection system that will automatically stop them if an obstacle is in the way

Frame can be 4 sided or 3 sided



Click here for further technical information.