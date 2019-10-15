Freedom Retractable Screens: Infinity Zipline our best selling retractable insect screen for wide opening doors and windows
Last Updated on 15 Oct 2019
The Freedom Infinity Zipline Retractable Screen is a roll away insect screen with a patented brake system and mesh-to-track retention system.
Overview
The Freedom Infinity Zipline Retractable Screen is a roll away insect screen with a patented brake system and mesh-to-track retention system. Made for stylish quality and performance the Infinity Zipline™ will keep bugs and insects out of your home, while still allowing the views in.
The Infinity Zipline™ is the perfect screening solution for Bi fold doors, Stacker doors, French doors and pillar-less corners. The screens can also be fitted using a recessed track for a more streamlined integration.
Made to fit a variety of sizes and door needs, the Infinity Zipline™ can span up to 9 metres.
Features & benefits:
- Spans up to 4.5 metres in a single screen
- Spans up to 9 metres in a double screen
- Retention system prevents sag and mesh blowouts
The Freedom Brake System enables the screens to slide smoothly and stop safely in any position.
Freedom Infinity Zipline™ can also be made in a pull down style or a remote controlled fully motorised roll down system.
With a 5 year limited warranty and ability to fit into any existing opening, Freedom Infinity Zipline™ is the perfect way to complement any home.
The unique mesh screen system and brake system make this product ideal for simplicity, functionality and style.