The Freedom Infinity Zipline Retractable Screen is a roll away insect screen with a patented brake system and mesh-to-track retention system. Made for stylish quality and performance the Infinity Zipline™ will keep bugs and insects out of your home, while still allowing the views in.

The Infinity Zipline™ is the perfect screening solution for Bi fold doors, Stacker doors, French doors and pillar-less corners. The screens can also be fitted using a recessed track for a more streamlined integration.

Made to fit a variety of sizes and door needs, the Infinity Zipline™ can span up to 9 metres.

Features & benefits:

Spans up to 4.5 metres in a single screen

Spans up to 9 metres in a double screen

Retention system prevents sag and mesh blowouts



The Freedom Brake System enables the screens to slide smoothly and stop safely in any position.

Freedom Infinity Zipline™ can also be made in a pull down style or a remote controlled fully motorised roll down system.

With a 5 year limited warranty and ability to fit into any existing opening, Freedom Infinity Zipline™ is the perfect way to complement any home.

The unique mesh screen system and brake system make this product ideal for simplicity, functionality and style.