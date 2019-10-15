Logo
Freedom Screens Logo
Freedom Retractable Screens®
Freedom Retractable Screens: Infinity Zipline our best selling retractable insect screen for wide opening doors and windows

15 Oct 2019

The Freedom Infinity Zipline Retractable Screen is a roll away insect screen with a patented brake system and mesh-to-track retention system.

Overview
Description

The Freedom Infinity Zipline Retractable Screen is a roll away insect screen with a patented brake system and mesh-to-track retention system. Made for stylish quality and performance the Infinity Zipline will keep bugs and insects out of your home, while still allowing the views in.

The Infinity Zipline is the perfect screening solution for Bi fold doors, Stacker doors, French doors and pillar-less corners. The screens can also be fitted using a recessed track for a more streamlined integration.

Made to fit a variety of sizes and door needs, the Infinity Zipline can span up to 9 metres.

Features & benefits:

  • Spans up to 4.5 metres in a single screen
  • Spans up to 9 metres in a double screen
  • Retention system prevents sag and mesh blowouts

The Freedom Brake System enables the screens to slide smoothly and stop safely in any position.

Freedom Infinity Ziplinecan also be made in a pull down style or a remote controlled fully motorised roll down system.

With a 5 year limited warranty and ability to fit into any existing opening, Freedom Infinity Zipline is the perfect way to complement any home.

The unique mesh screen system and brake system make this product ideal for simplicity, functionality and style.

Contact
Currumbin, QLD

9 Traders Way

07 5598 3575
