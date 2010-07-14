Retractable Venetian Blinds from Maxim Louvres

Stylish retractable venetian blinds

Installed externally

Aesthetically pleasing

Fully adjustable blades

Fully retractable

Blades held in place by side guides or stainless steel wire guides

Retractable wind sensors

Can be integrated with Building Management Systems (BMS)

Venetian blind control options:

Manual with crank handles



Motorised with remote control or standard switching

The Maxim External Venetians helps reduced solar heat up to 80% and internal temperatures by up to 10%. These retractable venetians are available in manual or motorised operation.

The MV72 retractable venetian model has been designed to be more stable during windy conditions. The three folds and neoprene strip insert makes it more stronger.