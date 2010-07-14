Logo
Stylish venetian blinds from Maxim Louvres
Stylish venetian blinds from Maxim Louvres

Retractable Venetian Blinds from Maxim Louvres

Last Updated on 14 Jul 2010

Venetian blinds that are retractable, stylish and versatile, ideal for windy conditions and reducing

Overview
Description
The Maxim External Venetians helps reduced solar heat up to 80% and internal temperatures by up to 10%. These retractable venetians are available in manual or motorised operation.

Stylish retractable venetian blinds
  • Installed externally
  • Aesthetically pleasing
  • Fully adjustable blades
  • Fully retractable
  • Blades held in place by side guides or stainless steel wire guides
  • Retractable wind sensors
  • Can be integrated with Building Management Systems (BMS)
  • Venetian blind control options:
    • Manual with crank handles
    • Motorised with remote control or standard switching

The MV72 retractable venetian model has been designed to be more stable during windy conditions. The three folds and neoprene strip insert makes it more stronger.

Contact
Display AddressCaringbah, NSW

Unit 1 55-57 Alexander avenue

02 9542 7600
