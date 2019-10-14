With Freedom Retractable Screens SMARTSCREEN you can keep the bugs out and let the view in.

Our custom made screens are an elegant yet discreet way of taking control of your living environment and protecting your loved ones from insects, heat and glare.

Exterior Use:

Freedom’s Smartscreen is the smart solution for insect and sun protection for large openings such as patios, balconies and alfresco areas.

Spans up to 6 metres

Interior Use:

Freedom’s Smartscreen can be used to screen outward opening windows and kitchen serveries.

No-gap blockout blinds for bedrooms, media rooms and offices.

Features & benefits: