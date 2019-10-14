Freedom Retractable Screens: Smartscreen - No-gap blind system for insects and glare
Last Updated on 14 Oct 2019
Overview
Description
With Freedom Retractable Screens SMARTSCREEN you can keep the bugs out and let the view in.
Our custom made screens are an elegant yet discreet way of taking control of your living environment and protecting your loved ones from insects, heat and glare.
Exterior Use:
- Freedom’s Smartscreen is the smart solution for insect and sun protection for large openings such as patios, balconies and alfresco areas.
- Spans up to 6 metres
Interior Use:
- Freedom’s Smartscreen can be used to screen outward opening windows and kitchen serveries.
- No-gap blockout blinds for bedrooms, media rooms and offices.
Features & benefits:
- Choose from a variety of sun protection and UV resistant fibreglass insect mesh options.
- Freedom’s Smartscreen can be either manually operated for smaller openings or fully motorised using Somfy technology.
- Enjoy your outdoor living area and reduce the effect of sun glare and insects with the touch of a button.
- Engineered to withstand the harsh Australian climate.
- Mesh is anchored all around using a zip system to avoid wind blow-outs
- Backed by a five year limited warranty with a nationwide distribution network for parts and service back-up.
- Made with quality Australian aluminium and premium fabrics and mesh.
- The sleek retrofit housing neatly attaches to your existing opening and is available in a range of powder coat colours to match your colour scheme.
- The screen is discreetly rolled up into the housing until you are ready to use it.