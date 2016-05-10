Retractable Roofs: all weather protection for outdoor living

An Aalta retractable roof provides all weather protection for outdoor areas. The fabric concertinas backwards and forwards on a light weight track system and is operated by a concealed motor. When extended, the fabric is pulled into tension to provide strength and durability against the elements.

Retractable roofs are ideal for decks, patios, courtyards in both commercial and domestic sites.

Being retractable means there is complete control over the outdoor environment. When extended, the roof provides total protection from the sun, rain and wind, enabling your clients to enjoy the outdoors in all seasons. With the push of a button, the motorised roof retracts to reveal a warm winter sun, a cool balmy summer evening or a starry night sky. With a retractable roof, the area is transformed into an outdoor room. This allows clients to furnish the space with lounges, dining facilities, heaters and lighting without the concern of having to pack up or cover up their furnishings in inclement weather.

Aalta offers a range of styles to suit a variety of applications and designs:

Liberty – the roof component (aluminium only) is easily integrating into supporting frames, either custom-made or existing

Papilio – includes the supporting posts and front beam

Duet – exclusive to Aalta, the Duet has dual posts giving it a stylish design edge

Vista – cantileverd with no front posts, the Vista maximises great views

Canopy – freestanding allowing for diversity and flexibility in design

All roofs (unless otherwise stated) are available in powder coated aluminium or timber, curved or tilted.