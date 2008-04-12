Retractable Folding Arm Awnings by Ozsun Shade Systems

Maximises the use of outdoor areas

High grade 6061 aluminum extrusions

The arms of folding arm awnings fold horizontally instead of vertically meaning there is still access underneath the awning without walking into the arms and posts.

5 year warranty

Triple spring arms with PVC coated aircraft grade stainless steel cables

Folding arm awnings are built robust and long lasting, Ozsun stress test to over 100,000 movements without effect on the awnings

Manual or motorised options

Available with a variety of sensor options including sun, rain, wind, motion and timer sensors.

Options of hand held radio remote control, wall switch and incorporates building management system

Awnings are available in a wide variety of powder coat colours

Ozsun Shade systems provide an extensive range of awnings, blinds, shade structures and commercial umbrellas.Ozsun's range of awnings includeswhich are suitable for both commercial and domestic applications and provide a stylish and reliable way to shade windows and outdoor entertainment areas including patios, verandahs, cafés and restaurants from harmful sun rays.Easy operation either at the flick of a switch or the turn of a handle.Other features and benefits of the retractable folding arm awnings include:Ozsun Retractable Folding Arm Awnings are available in widths from 2 to 18 metres and projection up to 4 metres.Folding arm awnings are an ideal solution for commercial applications and as a roll away cover for patios, decks and balconies to protect against the sun and light rainfall.