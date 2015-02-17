Fixed Retractable Seating: flexibility between seating needs and requirements
Creating a dual area for seating and space.
Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range of retractable seating have a modern look, comfortable feel and lasting durability.
Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.
Featuers:
- Well designed to provide optimal capacity
- Easy to Operate
- Our single button control makes setting up and packing away easy
- Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight
- High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements.
- Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options
- Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling.
Retractable Seating Fixed Systems are a retractable system, where the rear row is fixed in a permanent position, the system opens and closes from this fixed point.Turn your space into a multi purpose venue.