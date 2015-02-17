Fixed Retractable Seating: flexibility between seating needs and requirements

Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range of retractable seating have a modern look, comfortable feel and lasting durability.

Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.

Featuers:

Well designed to provide optimal capacity

Easy to Operate

Our single button control makes setting up and packing away easy

Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight

High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements.

Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options

Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling.

Retractable Seating Fixed Systems are a retractable system, where the rear row is fixed in a permanent position, the system opens and closes from this fixed point.Turn your space into a multi purpose venue.