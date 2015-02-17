Logo
Fixed Retractable Seating: flexibility between seating needs and requirements
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2015

Creating a dual area for seating and space.

Overview
Description

Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range of retractable seating have a modern look, comfortable feel and lasting durability.

Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.

Featuers:

  • Well designed to provide optimal capacity
  • Easy to Operate
  • Our single button control makes setting up and packing away easy
  • Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight
  • High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements.
  • Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options
  • Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling.

Retractable Seating Fixed Systems are a retractable system, where the rear row is fixed in a permanent position, the system opens and closes from this fixed point.Turn your space into a multi purpose venue.

Contact
Display AddressBowen Hills, QLD

10C Campbell St

1300 798 769
