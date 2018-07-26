Retaining wall and decorative garden wall systems

Adbri produces a comprehensive range of Australian made segmental block retaining wall systems as well as a series of concrete sleeper wall systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

The residential range of segmental concrete block retaining wall systems includes the Versawall pure vertical interlocking retaining wall solution. This system, along with the 'rock face' Natural Impressions garden wall retainer blocks are perfect for building decorative unreinforced gravity retaining wall systems.

The commercial range of heavy duty retaining wall blocks and concrete sleepers are engineered to reach greater heights and solve soil erosion, retaining and land stabilisation challenges on tough, tight project sites. With in house engineers as well as a a dedicated supply and install Contracting Services division, Adbri's commercial retaining wall solutions are the reliable choice for high walls and engineered projects.