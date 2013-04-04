Logo
Retain the Permeability of Natural Surfaces with Sub-Surface Water Storage Systems from NovaPlas

Last Updated on 04 Apr 2013

NovaPlas DRAINWELL™ Sub-Surface stormwater storage and drainage management system may be designed to capture excess run-off

Overview
Description

As urban densities increase, rainwater harvesting has never been more important. Unfortunately, rainwater meant for the environment is being directed into the local drainage system instead of into natures streams, which is depleting ground water reserves.

The DRAINWELL™ Sub-surface rainwater management system can be installed as part of a stormwater detention or retention system designed to protect the drainage infrastructure. Stormwater harvesting enables captured water to be used to water gardens and can be circulated through toilet flushing systems.

DRAINWELL systems help to retain the permeability of natural surfaces, capturing stormwater for a slower release or for storage.

Protect drainage infrastructures and permeability of natural surfaces with an effective stormwater retention system

  • Simple to install due to lightweight design
  • Environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable
  • Cost effective solution to stormwater drainage and management
  • Durable as it is not affected by mould or algae
The DRAINWELL™ Sub-surface Drainage modules are extremely stable, strong and solid. This stormwater retention system retains rainwater run-off which can be reused for gardening or watering applications.
Contact
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

17 Catalano Road

08 6250 3000
