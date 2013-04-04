Retain the Permeability of Natural Surfaces with Sub-Surface Water Storage Systems from NovaPlas

As urban densities increase, rainwater harvesting has never been more important. Unfortunately, rainwater meant for the environment is being directed into the local drainage system instead of into natures streams, which is depleting ground water reserves.

The DRAINWELL™ Sub-surface rainwater management system can be installed as part of a stormwater detention or retention system designed to protect the drainage infrastructure. Stormwater harvesting enables captured water to be used to water gardens and can be circulated through toilet flushing systems.

DRAINWELL systems help to retain the permeability of natural surfaces, capturing stormwater for a slower release or for storage.

Protect drainage infrastructures and permeability of natural surfaces with an effective stormwater retention system

Simple to install due to lightweight design

Environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable

Cost effective solution to stormwater drainage and management

Durable as it is not affected by mould or algae

The DRAINWELL™ Sub-surface Drainage modules are extremely stable, strong and solid. This stormwater retention system retains rainwater run-off which can be reused for gardening or watering applications.