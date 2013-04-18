Retail Support Solutions for Commercial Displays and Shopfittings from SI Retail
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2013
SI Retail offer a large range of point of sale displays online and can also custom make items not already offered
Overview
Description
SI Retail has over 35 years of experience in the supply of retail support solutions to retailers, designers and shopfitters. SI Retail warehouses over 2000 commercial and retail product lines to suit a wide range of professional service industries.
SI RETAIL provides custom manufacturing and is suppliers of the following retail solutions:
X-GLOO event tents are exclusive to SI Retail and are the best branding tool for a range of events such as trade shows, promotional tours, product presentations, exhibitions, festivals and more. Whether outdoors or indoors, the X-GLOO gets noticed.
SI DIRECT was developed as a business model to provide customised solutions for all your shopfitting requirements from concept through to delivery at the lowest overall cost while ensuring high quality.
The main goal of SI Direct is to reduce costs and achieve the most efficient lead times and quality outcomes for your project. SI Direct drives a selection of processes that eliminates waste and allows the most direct route for project management, manufacturing and distribution designed specifically for each business partner.
- Retail Shopfittings
- Retail Signage
- Retail Display Solutions
- Retail fixtures
- Brochure Holders
- Clip Strips
- Data Strip
- Display Hooks & Accessories
- Display Stands
- Garment Racks & Accessories
- Hanging Signs & Accessories
- Livewire Cable System
- Pre Printed Tickets
- Promotional Signage
- Security Accessories
- Shelving
- Shopping Baskets & Trolleys
- Sign & Ticket Frames
- Slotwall System
- Versa Gondola System
- Wall Strip System
- Banner stands
- Bunting End-Sign Point of Sale Flags
- FlyBanners
- Pop It Up Display
- Sign Boards
- Event tents
X-GLOO event tents are exclusive to SI Retail and are the best branding tool for a range of events such as trade shows, promotional tours, product presentations, exhibitions, festivals and more. Whether outdoors or indoors, the X-GLOO gets noticed.
SI DIRECT was developed as a business model to provide customised solutions for all your shopfitting requirements from concept through to delivery at the lowest overall cost while ensuring high quality.
The main goal of SI Direct is to reduce costs and achieve the most efficient lead times and quality outcomes for your project. SI Direct drives a selection of processes that eliminates waste and allows the most direct route for project management, manufacturing and distribution designed specifically for each business partner.