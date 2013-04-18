Logo
High quality retail display solutions are now available through SI Shop
Over 2000 products are available to suit your requirements
Shop and browse online for the latest Retail Supply Products or order a catalogue
SI Shop products suit a variety of retail services
Retail Supplies Online with SI Shop from SI Retail
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2013

Easy and simple online shopping with SI Shop for the latest and lowest price retail supplies.

Overview
Description

Complete convenience with SI Shop online shopping facility at www.sishop.com.au. Whether you are a hardware store, a newsagent, a supermarket or even a shopfitter browse for fixtures, displays, signage and more.

With an exceptional range of over 2000 products and easy navigation tool, finding what you want or just having a browse is easy.

Access a comprehensive range of retail products including:

  • Brochure Holders
  • Clip Strips
  • Data Strip
  • Display Hooks & Accessories
  • Display Stands
  • Garment Racks & Accessories
  • Hanging Signs & Accessories
  • Livewire Cable System
  • Pre Printed Tickets
  • Promotional Signage
  • Security Accessories
  • Shelving
  • Shopping Baskets & Trolleys
  • Sign & Ticket Frames
  • Slotwall System
  • Versa Gondola System
  • Wall Strip System
Helping you find the right product, SI Shop customer service goes further with Live Support, letting you ask the questions you need to know with an immediate response.
Contact
Display AddressLoganholme, QLD

85 Burchill St

1800 211 122
