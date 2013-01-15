Restaurant Chairs and Tables from Nufurn
Last Updated on 15 Jan 2013
A fabulous and stylish selection of commercial furniture that suits any commercial layouts, perfect for hospitality businesses.
Overview
Description
100% Australian owned Nufurn Commercial Furniture, offer a fantastic range of hospitality chairs including: restaurant chairs, café chairs, outdoor furniture and barstools to suit your hospitality business.
Bon Hospitality Seating from Nufurn
Nufurn have built their reputation as a major supplier of Hospitality furniture too many of Australia’s leading Restaurants, Hotels, Bars, Resorts, Clubs and Cafes including:
- All restaurant chairs are designed for commercial use and built to last
- Nufurn have the experience and knowledge to help you select the right chair for your venue
- Massive range of ready to ship restaurant and café chairs to meet short lead times
- Bon Bentwood chairs come with an exclusive three year commercial warranty
- All Bon Bentwood chairs, are manufactured from sustainable European Beech timber under the European Environmental code of practice
- Latest designs in hospitality seating that are contemporary, stylish and within budget
- From designer chairs, to everyday restaurant chairs, café chairs and hotel chairs including timber barstools, there is a design in the Bon range for every requirement
- Harbour Rocks Hotel
- The Wickham Hotel, Newcastle
- The Light Brigade Hotel, Sydney
- Firefly Wine Bar, Neutral Bay
- MYO, Victoria
- Gelatissimo, Strathfield
- Gelatissimo, Coogee
- Armidale Bowling Club
- Paddington RSL
All Nufurn furniture is designed and manufactured for commercial use including resin chairs, stacking chairs, aluminum or stainless steel chairs, timber seating or wooden chairs, food court tables, restaurant tables, hotel and club chairs, bar stools, hospitality tables and café tables.
Contact
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900
Postal AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900