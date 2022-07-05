Resilmount Isolation Mounts and Hangers are designed to break the structural path of noise and vibration transmissions between walls and ceiling cavities. Combined with standard wall and ceiling assemblies they work to attenuate structure borne and airborne noises.

The installation of Resilmount suit standard furring channels and top cross rails and isolate the system from the structure or adjoining parties. Airborne sound is dissipated by using Resilmount Isolation Mounts to isolate one face of a wall from another.

Features:

Resilmount’s unique sound cell design guards against structure borne vibrations transferring into the body of the Resilmount, providing a small percentage of contact surface area with the structure or substrate it is fixed to

Resilmount’s unique thermoplastic rubber outperforms standard rubber because of its absorbing characteristics

Resilmount can be specified in either timber or steel applications

Studco Resilmount Isolation Mounts/Hangers will assist as part of an acoustic rated assembly to achieve an STC and IIC rating of at least 55 as per the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand Building Standards

Tested to provide static deflection of greater than 3mm by Riverbank Laboratories in U.S.A, testing data available on request

Suitable to be used in fire-rated acoustic assemblies

Compliant with high-wind, seismic and corrosion zones

Suitable for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications



Benefits of the Thermoplastic Rubber:

No metal washer eliminates the risk of a metal clip coming into contact with the metal washer

Outperforms standard rubber due to its absorbing characteristics

Strong column design provides only a small percentage of contact area with building structures

6.5mm diameter hold for a variety of fasteners

Patented secure fixing to metal clips



Application:

Resilmount Sound Isolation Systems continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, arenas, Government buildings, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels, and schools.