Resilmount Isolation Mounts and Hangers are designed to break the structural path of noise and vibration transmissions between walls and ceiling cavities. Combined with standard wall and ceiling assemblies they work to attenuate structure borne and airborne noises.
Overview
The installation of Resilmount suit standard furring channels and top cross rails and isolate the system from the structure or adjoining parties. Airborne sound is dissipated by using Resilmount Isolation Mounts to isolate one face of a wall from another.
Features:
- Resilmount’s unique sound cell design guards against structure borne vibrations transferring into the body of the Resilmount, providing a small percentage of contact surface area with the structure or substrate it is fixed to
- Resilmount’s unique thermoplastic rubber outperforms standard rubber because of its absorbing characteristics
- Resilmount can be specified in either timber or steel applications
- Studco Resilmount Isolation Mounts/Hangers will assist as part of an acoustic rated assembly to achieve an STC and IIC rating of at least 55 as per the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand Building Standards
- Tested to provide static deflection of greater than 3mm by Riverbank Laboratories in U.S.A, testing data available on request
- Suitable to be used in fire-rated acoustic assemblies
- Compliant with high-wind, seismic and corrosion zones
- Suitable for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications
Benefits of the Thermoplastic Rubber:
- No metal washer eliminates the risk of a metal clip coming into contact with the metal washer
- Outperforms standard rubber due to its absorbing characteristics
- Strong column design provides only a small percentage of contact area with building structures
- 6.5mm diameter hold for a variety of fasteners
- Patented secure fixing to metal clips
Application:
Resilmount Sound Isolation Systems continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, arenas, Government buildings, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels, and schools.
