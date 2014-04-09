Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Doric Products
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Detailed product image of window chainwinder
Product image of window chainwinder
Detailed product image of window chainwinder
Product image of window chainwinder

The new DS1 Chainwinder designed for residential awning windows

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware

Overview
Description

Designed for residential awning windows, the new DS1 Chainwinder features:

  • Chain restriction switch: Easily restrict chain length where window restriction is required with an inbuilt restriction switch
  • Ergonomic fold down handle: Specially designed to compliment the shape of the winder – simply pull to fold down.
  • Lock indicator and 6-disc cylinder: Clearly see if the winder is in locked or unlocked position. Is able to be keyed similar to other Doric window or door products.
  • Easylink attachable sash plate: A simple one-way fitment to simplify Chainwinder installation. Easylink improves manufacturing productivity by reducing installation time.
  • Handle arm with adjustable spline: The handle can be orientated to match other winders in the house. Simply loosen handle grub screws and re-secure handle in desired position.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DS1 Product Brochure

1.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap