Designed for residential awning windows, the new DS1 Chainwinder features:

Chain restriction switch: Easily restrict chain length where window restriction is required with an inbuilt restriction switch

Ergonomic fold down handle: Specially designed to compliment the shape of the winder – simply pull to fold down.

Lock indicator and 6-disc cylinder: Clearly see if the winder is in locked or unlocked position. Is able to be keyed similar to other Doric window or door products.

Easylink attachable sash plate: A simple one-way fitment to simplify Chainwinder installation. Easylink improves manufacturing productivity by reducing installation time.

Handle arm with adjustable spline: The handle can be orientated to match other winders in the house. Simply loosen handle grub screws and re-secure handle in desired position.