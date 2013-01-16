Residential Window Systems from Thermeco
Stylish with precision engineering, Thermeco Residential Window Systems offers impressive performance and aesthetics to any project.
Overview
Description
Elegant European styling with high performance engineering, the exceptional Residential Window Systems from Thermeco delivers flexible design options to inspire your project.
Impressive large views with Fixed windows
- Broad design for clear unobstructed views and light
- Enhanced with translucent or patterned glass for increased privacy and security
- Contemporary fixed windows effectively frame landscapes
- Bushfire rated models for complete rural safety
- Intelligent openings can be limited for safety
- Designed to suit your requirements outward sashes can be opened with handle or winder
- Integrated drainage for convenience
- Available in casement, hinged doors and awning options
- Convenient inward design allows for easy cleaning on both sides
- Exceptional air circulation for large open spaces
- Safety in design window openings can be restricted as well as flyscreens installed
- Diverse models including tilt and turn, bottom hung, hinged doors and casement
- High performance horizontal bottom roller mounted sash on a 20mm track for easy use
- Projecting sash free for integration into smaller confined spaces
- Hardwearing sliding flyscreens and security screens can be added to suit your environment
- Effective sliding systems can be installed as windows and doors
- Suitable for interior and exterior uses such as decks, room dividers and entertainment areas
- Spacing saving wings fold into each other
- Seamless opening and closing with top profile sash weight bearing sill
- Locakable bi-directional handle and magnetic catch to maintain panel position for relaibility
- Designed to suit your requirements in both inward and outward folding options