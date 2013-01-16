Logo
High quality Fixed window solutions for residential building projects
Elegant Outward windows create space and comfortably air out your home
Easy to use Sliding systems offer the versatility of opening limited spaces
Easy to clean Inward windows allow for simple and safe maintenance
Residential Window Systems from Thermeco

Last Updated on 16 Jan 2013

Stylish with precision engineering, Thermeco Residential Window Systems offers impressive performance and aesthetics to any project.

Overview
Description
Elegant European styling with high performance engineering, the exceptional Residential Window Systems from Thermeco delivers flexible design options to inspire your project.

Impressive large views with Fixed windows
  • Broad design for clear unobstructed views and light
  • Enhanced with translucent or patterned glass for increased privacy and security
  • Contemporary fixed windows effectively frame landscapes
  • Bushfire rated models for complete rural safety
Improved air circulation with Outward windows
  • Intelligent openings can be limited for safety
  • Designed to suit your requirements outward sashes can be opened with handle or winder
  • Integrated drainage for convenience
  • Available in casement, hinged doors and awning options
Innovative EPDM central gasket Inward windows with water resilient sealed sash
  • Convenient inward design allows for easy cleaning on both sides
  • Exceptional air circulation for large open spaces
  • Safety in design window openings can be restricted as well as flyscreens installed
  • Diverse models including tilt and turn, bottom hung, hinged doors and casement
Simple to operate, convenient Sliding systems
  • High performance horizontal bottom roller mounted sash on a 20mm track for easy use
  • Projecting sash free for integration into smaller confined spaces
  • Hardwearing sliding flyscreens and security screens can be added to suit your environment
  • Effective sliding systems can be installed as windows and doors
Entertain or enjoy the view with 100% openable Folding doors
  • Suitable for interior and exterior uses such as decks, room dividers and entertainment areas
  • Spacing saving wings fold into each other
  • Seamless opening and closing with top profile sash weight bearing sill
  • Locakable bi-directional handle and magnetic catch to maintain panel position for relaibility
  • Designed to suit your requirements in both inward and outward folding options
Window solutions for Australian conditions, Thermeco also offer spring-loaded or chain operated mechanism flyscreens as well as dynamic shutters for your comfort.
Contact
NSW

03 9763 7799
