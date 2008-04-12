Logo
Residential Elevators including Disable Elevators and Passenger Elevators
Residential Lifts and Lifts for Disability access from Liftronic

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Residential elevators that are dependable and smooth operating, whilst enhancing the look of your building. Low repair expenses.

Overview
Description
Standard or Customised Lift Solutions for all Residential Applications

Residential Lifts
Liftronic Residential Lifts have been developed to set the standards for Quality, reliability and presentation. Liftronic Residential Lifts offer the ideal solution for the private residence.

Home Lifts features:
  • EXCLUSIVE landing doors options.
  • A smooth ride
  • Quiet operation
  • Low maintenance costs
  • The use of innovative drive technology to ensure that our products are power efficient
In House Drafting and Design Team
Liftronic has an in house drafting and design team to deliver solutions that best suits your application and also offer a diverse selection of architectural finishes and full customisation.

The landing doors are available in stainless, painted or GLASS and come in:
  • Manual swing self closing
  • Automatic side opening
  • Automatic centre opening
  • EXCLUSIVE new to the market Automatic centre opening swing doors
Liftronic's commitment to you does not end at installation. They also have a client focused team of technicians to service your equipment so it provides reliable operation throughout its life cycle.

Whether you a building your new “dream” home, renovating your existing home or need an alternative to climbing “those” stairs, Liftronic is here to help.
