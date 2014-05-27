Residential LED Lighting by M-Elec

M-Elec’s LED Downlight range has been designed for various domestic and commercial installations to provide users with long-lasting, reliable and efficient lighting options that perform well. Many of the domestic downlight range also have replaceable LED modules ensuring many years of service, even after the warranty has expired.

Attention architects! M-Elec’s exclusive “all in one” downlight kit, the 1BOX-90, features three switchable colour outputs and two trim colours all packed in one box.

Change the mood without changing rooms!

With the technology of a built in controller, the M-Elec’s 1BOX-90 LED downlight offers the flexibility to change from Warm White (3000K) to Neutral White (4000K) to White (6000K) light outputs with just a flick of the switch. No special wiring needed.

It is truly a light that puts the user in control and providing an ambience to suit a changing lifestyle (e.g. Neutral White for food preparation, White for study or Warm White for relaxation or entertaining).

A range of outputs, sizes and configurations also available in M-Elec downlight range including:

Architectural with 25° gimble & low glare - A15

High performance & high quality - D15+

Contractors’ choice - B12

For areas requiring a lower output - D1090

A smaller cut-out - D1072

RGB colour changing technology - D15-RGB

Retrofit - RT7 (using GU10)

Exclusive “all-in-one” smart light - 1BOX-90

Feature – ideal for niche lighting & artwork - D3

Most of M-Elec’s downlights are available in White, Neutral White and Warm White outputs with various round & square trim options, (white, brushed aluminium, 316 stainless steel, black & brass) and upgrades (130 mm trim, 170 mm adapter plate, surface mounted enclosure, Dali driver).