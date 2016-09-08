Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Bent and Curved Glass
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass
Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass

Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass

Last Updated on 08 Sep 2016

The glass curving specialist, Transforming Glass to enhance Architectural Environments

Overview
Description

Bent & Curved Glass Pty Ltd manufactures all forms of curved and custom flat glass for a broad range of architectural applications throughout Australia.

Residential applications for curved glass include windows, stairs, balustrades, doors, roof panels, stair treads, pool fences, pool windows, shower screens, partitions and splashbacks.

The latest technologies are utilised to ensure curved glass can be easy and affordable.

The experienced staff at Bent and Curved Glass Pty Ltd work closely with architects, designers and homeowners to create not only functional, energy efficient & cost effective but beautiful curved glass solutions.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

491.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

25 Daisy Street

02 9773 1022
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap