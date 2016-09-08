Residential interiors and exteriors from bent and curved glass

Bent & Curved Glass Pty Ltd manufactures all forms of curved and custom flat glass for a broad range of architectural applications throughout Australia.

Residential applications for curved glass include windows, stairs, balustrades, doors, roof panels, stair treads, pool fences, pool windows, shower screens, partitions and splashbacks.

The latest technologies are utilised to ensure curved glass can be easy and affordable.

The experienced staff at Bent and Curved Glass Pty Ltd work closely with architects, designers and homeowners to create not only functional, energy efficient & cost effective but beautiful curved glass solutions.