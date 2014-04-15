Resene X-200 Waterproofing Membrane Paint

Resene X-200 is a waterborne waterproofing membrane that is used either on its own or under Resene textures such as Resene Resitex or Resene Sandtex. Resene X-200 has a lightly textured low sheen finish, in keeping with current trends for lower gloss finishes. It is easily applied and has excellent durability.

Waterproofing for concrete and plaster with Resene X-200 waterproofing membrane

Block and brickwork

Concrete

Fibre cement

G.R.C. panels

Monolithic building systems

Primed galvanised steel

Solid plaster

Suitably primed wallboards

Available in a wide range of colours, colours off white and pastel tone are available for tinting in store.