Resene X-200 Waterproofing Membrane Paint

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014

Resene X-200 has a lightly textured low sheen finish, in keeping with current trends for lower gloss finishes.

Overview
Description

Resene X-200 is a waterborne waterproofing membrane that is used either on its own or under Resene textures such as Resene Resitex or Resene Sandtex. Resene X-200 has a lightly textured low sheen finish, in keeping with current trends for lower gloss finishes. It is easily applied and has excellent durability.

Waterproofing for concrete and plaster with Resene X-200 waterproofing membrane

  • Block and brickwork
  • Concrete
  • Fibre cement
  • G.R.C. panels
  • Monolithic building systems
  • Primed galvanised steel
  • Solid plaster
  • Suitably primed wallboards

Available in a wide range of colours, colours off white and pastel tone are available for tinting in store.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Brushable Crack Fill

58.22 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
X-200 Waterproofing

104.2 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resistex Texture Finish

66.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sandtex Coating

110.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Limelock Cure

177.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Waterproof Concrete Information

1.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressErnest, QLD

Production Ave

1800 738 383
