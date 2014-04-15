Resene X-200 Waterproofing Membrane Paint
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014
Overview
Description
Resene X-200 is a waterborne waterproofing membrane that is used either on its own or under Resene textures such as Resene Resitex or Resene Sandtex. Resene X-200 has a lightly textured low sheen finish, in keeping with current trends for lower gloss finishes. It is easily applied and has excellent durability.
Waterproofing for concrete and plaster with Resene X-200 waterproofing membrane
- Block and brickwork
- Concrete
- Fibre cement
- G.R.C. panels
- Monolithic building systems
- Primed galvanised steel
- Solid plaster
- Suitably primed wallboards
Available in a wide range of colours, colours off white and pastel tone are available for tinting in store.