Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Healy's Building Services
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Block Weatherboards for an authentic Victorian look
Grooved Scallop Weatherboard
Add charm with Victorian style weatherboards and shingles
Renewable Architectural Block Weatherboards and Shingles from Healy's Building Services
Block Weatherboards for an authentic Victorian look
Grooved Scallop Weatherboard
Add charm with Victorian style weatherboards and shingles
Renewable Architectural Block Weatherboards and Shingles from Healy's Building Services

Renewable Architectural Block Weatherboards and Shingles from Healy's Building Services

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Shingles and Weatherboards from Healy’s that maintain the façade of period homes, made of radiata pine and available in a choice of colours.

Overview
Description

Healy's Building Services offer an impressive range of high quality Weatherboards and Shingles which add character and charm to any home. One of their most popular offerings is the Block Weatherboards which are ideal for Victorian-style homes and decor.

Match the style and exterior design of Victorian-style homes
Timber Period Weatherboards and Shingles maintain architectural heritage and reproduce the appearance of authentic facades.

  • Effectively restore the external facades of Victorian homes
  • Ideal for renovating current period style homes
  • Large range of custom made period style timber weatherboards and timber shingles

Ecologically sound Australian timber from renewable plantations

  • The weatherboards and shingles are made from Australian timber, sourced from renewable timber plantations
  • Radiata (H3 treated) pine
  • Available in a range of colours and finishes

Baltic Pine Weatherboards and Shingles
There are other products offered by Healy's Building Services which are made from Baltic Pine materials inckuding:

  • V Notch Weatherboards
  • Scallop Weatherboards
  • Notch Weatherboards
  • Keyhole Weatherboards

Block weatherboards and shingles from Healy's Building Services are available in a range of colours and finishes to suit any design vision.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Period Weatherboards and Shingles

4.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPascoe Vale, VIC

647 Moreland Road

0418 107 769
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap