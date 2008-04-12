Renewable Architectural Block Weatherboards and Shingles from Healy's Building Services
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Shingles and Weatherboards from Healy’s that maintain the façade of period homes, made of radiata pine and available in a choice of colours.
Overview
Healy's Building Services offer an impressive range of high quality Weatherboards and Shingles which add character and charm to any home. One of their most popular offerings is the Block Weatherboards which are ideal for Victorian-style homes and decor.
Match the style and exterior design of Victorian-style homes
Timber Period Weatherboards and Shingles maintain architectural heritage and reproduce the appearance of authentic facades.
- Effectively restore the external facades of Victorian homes
- Ideal for renovating current period style homes
- Large range of custom made period style timber weatherboards and timber shingles
Ecologically sound Australian timber from renewable plantations
- The weatherboards and shingles are made from Australian timber, sourced from renewable timber plantations
- Radiata (H3 treated) pine
- Available in a range of colours and finishes
Baltic Pine Weatherboards and Shingles
There are other products offered by Healy's Building Services which are made from Baltic Pine materials inckuding:
- V Notch Weatherboards
- Scallop Weatherboards
- Notch Weatherboards
- Keyhole Weatherboards
Block weatherboards and shingles from Healy's Building Services are available in a range of colours and finishes to suit any design vision.