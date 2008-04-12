Renewable Architectural Block Weatherboards and Shingles from Healy's Building Services

Healy's Building Services offer an impressive range of high quality Weatherboards and Shingles which add character and charm to any home. One of their most popular offerings is the Block Weatherboards which are ideal for Victorian-style homes and decor.

Match the style and exterior design of Victorian-style homes

Timber Period Weatherboards and Shingles maintain architectural heritage and reproduce the appearance of authentic facades.

Effectively restore the external facades of Victorian homes

Ideal for renovating current period style homes

Large range of custom made period style timber weatherboards and timber shingles

Ecologically sound Australian timber from renewable plantations

The weatherboards and shingles are made from Australian timber, sourced from renewable timber plantations

Radiata (H3 treated) pine

Available in a range of colours and finishes

Baltic Pine Weatherboards and Shingles

There are other products offered by Healy's Building Services which are made from Baltic Pine materials inckuding:

V Notch Weatherboards

Scallop Weatherboards

Notch Weatherboards

Keyhole Weatherboards

Block weatherboards and shingles from Healy's Building Services are available in a range of colours and finishes to suit any design vision.