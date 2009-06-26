RenderEdge PVC Rendering Trims from Wallboard Tools

RenderEdge will not bend or warp in harsh Australian sun

RenderEdge is a range of PVC trims made specifically for wall rendering in the harsh Australian environment.RenderEdge is made from UV Stabilised PVC so they do not bend or warp when directly exposed to the Australian sun. Other features include:RenderEdge render systems will last for years within your home and are backed by a 10 year manufacturer’s warranty. Other key benefits include:Wallboard Tools stock a large range of RenderEdge sizes and lengths ideal for any building application. For more information visit the Wallboard Tools website.