RenderEdge PVC Rendering Trims from Wallboard Tools
Last Updated on 26 Jun 2009
RenderEdge rendering trims are manufactured from ultraviolet protected PVC so they will not become misshapen when exposed to the weather.
Overview
Description
RenderEdge is a range of PVC trims made specifically for wall rendering in the harsh Australian environment.
RenderEdge will not bend or warp in harsh Australian sun
RenderEdge is made from UV Stabilised PVC so they do not bend or warp when directly exposed to the Australian sun. Other features include:
- Render finishes are rust resistant and made for rust protection making them the perfect solution for damp areas and regions exposed to sea breezes
- Large triangular holes have been incorporated into the design of RenderEdge render trims and provide superior adhesion to the rendered surface
- The anchor shaped top of the RenderEdge wall trims locks render into the corners
RenderEdge render systems will last for years within your home and are backed by a 10 year manufacturer’s warranty. Other key benefits include:
- The RenderEdge range includes the revolutionary Starter Trim designed to act as a channel for quick installation of polystyrene panels and FC sheet
- The double sided ridged profile assists in bonding to the render
Wallboard Tools stock a large range of RenderEdge sizes and lengths ideal for any building application. For more information visit the Wallboard Tools website.